VIDEO: True Beauty's BTS clip shows Hwang In Yeob doing push ups before his hilarious 'Okey Dokey' dance

In the behind-the-scenes video of True Beauty Ep 5 and 6, we see Hwang In-yeob as Han Seo-jun getting an impromptu workout done before dancing in a midnight blue bathrobe and leopard print boxers with his abs on display to Zico's Okey Dokey.

For ones who have been tuning in these past few weeks to tvN's ongoing drama True Beauty, we have some sad news for you! This week, there will be no new episodes airing and we'll now have to wait until next week to see how the love triangle between Lim Ju-gyeong (Moon Ga Young), Lee So-ho (Cha Eun-woo) and Han Seo-jun (Hwang In-yeob) will progress.

Don't worry though as we have some new behind-the-scenes content from True Beauty Ep 5 and 6 to sink our teeth into. In the BTS video shared by tvN, we get to see In-yeob preparing for Seo-jun's hilarious 'Okey Dokey' dance which sees the handsome actor displaying his abs while adorning a midnight blue robe and leopard print boxers. The classic sequence on the show, especially with Ju-gyeong and Seo-jun's little sister Han Go-woon (Yeo Joo-ha) catching him red-handed and leaving him embarrassed made fans adore Seo-jun even more.

Before shooting for the scene, we see In-yeob getting an impromptu workout done which includes push-ups. The end result was definitely worth it. Moreover, In-yeob's cheeky smile while checking the monitors post his dance to Zico's hit song was too cute to handle.

In the same video, we see In-yeob showing his caring side to Eun-woo asking him about the wound makeup on his lips as he thought it was real. On the other hand, Eun-woo looked nothing short of a handsome prince as he goes horseriding for The King: Eternal Monarch inspired dream sequence with Ga-young.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video from True Beauty Ep 5 and 6 below:

Excuse us while we keep rewatching Hwang In-yeob's Okay Dokey dance!

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You to The King: Eternal Monarch; Hilarious K drama references in Moon Ga Young's True Beauty

Meanwhile, True Beauty Ep 7 and 8 will be airing on January 6 and 7.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tvN Drama YouTube

Share your comment ×