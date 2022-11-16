EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu to release on Netflix on THIS date
Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.
After Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah and Thank God, the actor will next be seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha, and in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force, where Sidharth plays a cop. A few months back, Pinkvilla had reported that Mission Majnu might opt for a direct-to-digital release, and we now have an interesting exclusive update on the same. We have heard that this Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will release on Netflix in January 2023.
“The makers have decided to release the film on January 18 on Netflix. The platform will make an official announcement soon,” informs a source close to the development. In November last year, Sidharth Malhotra had unveiled his first look from Mission Majnu. “Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events,” the Ek Villain actor had captioned the image on Twitter. This Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta production was officially announced in December 2020.
Sidharth Malhotra on completing 10 years
Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra had opened up on completing 10 years in the film industry, and starting out with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Talking about the SOTY poster shoot with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Sid recalled, “Well, this is the reason that I am here. This is Student of the Year, me, Alia and Varun, 10 years ago. This is the first photoshoot for our campaign, Rahul Nanda and Karan Johar had designed this. We were wearing lovely colours, we did trials for this (with) Manish Malhotra. I remember we were really getting fit and pumping up for this photoshoot, because we had to be in correct shape, bronzed and oiled up.”
