EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu to release on Netflix on THIS date

After Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah and Thank God, the actor will next be seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha, and in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force, where Sidharth plays a cop. A few months back, Pinkvilla had reported that Mission Majnu might opt for a direct-to-digital release, and we now have an interesting exclusive update on the same. We have heard that this Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will release on Netflix in January 2023.

“The makers have decided to release the film on January 18 on Netflix. The platform will make an official announcement soon,” informs a source close to the development. In November last year, Sidharth Malhotra had unveiled his first look from Mission Majnu. “Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events,” the Ek Villain actor had captioned the image on Twitter. This Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta production was officially announced in December 2020.