EXCLUSIVE: Pavail Gulati & Saiyami Kher team up with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for a web series

Pavail Gulati – the actor became a household name after his stupendous performance in Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad opposite Taapsee Pannu. While he has garnered a lot of attention with his performance, his fans are in for a massive treat as Pavail is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for a web series. To note, this will mark the Thappad star’s first collaboration with Ashwiny and he can’t keep calm about it. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the web series is likely to release next year on a big digital platform.

As per the sources, Ashwiny has come up with an impressive script and will begin shooting for the web series by the end of this month. Needless to say, Pavail is quite excited about collaborating with Ashwiny. In fact, he had earlier shared a pic with the filmmaker and was all smiles while posing with her. He wrote, “New beginnings are always special and make you nervous! But I’ll be in good hands!! Something exciting coming up!! @ashwinyiyertiwari. #newbeginnings #2021 #letsgo”. We have also learnt that Ashwiny has roped in Saiyami Kher as the female lead opposite Pavail. Interestingly, it will also mark Pavail and Ashwiny’s first collaboration and it will be interesting to witness a new jodi on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Ashwiny is also seen making her digital debut with Faadu in collaboration with Sony Liv. She recently took to her social media handle to share a few pictures where she can be seen posing with her crew members. The director also put up a picture of the clapper which mentioned the rolling of the first take of the first shot under the first scene. She captioned her picture, "Glad to be working with @reddigitalcinema for the first time with @zeisscameralensesindia. Amazed with the details this sensitive beauty captures the colours and deep focus on faces even in extreme low light. Looking forward to explore more. Thank-you @anupk15 for patiently answering my curious mind, and discussing the magic of images in cinema in depth. Looking forward for this joyous learning 'directorial' journey (sic)."