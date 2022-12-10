EXCLUSIVE: After Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jackie Shroff reunite for Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jackie Shroff have earlier worked together in Devdas, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Soon after wrapping up Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Leela Bhansali dived into his highly ambitious project - Heeramandi - which reportedly features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan and Farida Jalal. In August last year, SLB along with Netflix had officially announced the project. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited show. We have heard that Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of Heeramandi.
This reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jackie Shroff after twenty years. They have earlier collaborated on the 2002 period romantic-drama, Devdas, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Shroff had played SRK’s friend Chunni Babu in the movie. Meanwhile, the makers have already shot for a major portion of Heeramandi, and will resume the filming again soon. The set is presently being redone with some newer elements for the future sequences of the show.
In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, when we had questioned Sonakshi Sinha about being a part of the project, here’s what she had said. “There are speculations but I’ll wait for Sanjay Sir and his team to make official announcements. I don’t want to be saying anything, or stepping out of line. But yes, there are speculations, and people can speculate all they want,” the Dabangg actress had said.
Heeramandi Announcement
Meanwhile, in their announcement post on Instagram, Netflix had mentioned, “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close.”
