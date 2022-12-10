EXCLUSIVE: After Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jackie Shroff reunite for Heeramandi

Soon after wrapping up Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Leela Bhansali dived into his highly ambitious project - Heeramandi - which reportedly features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan and Farida Jalal. In August last year, SLB along with Netflix had officially announced the project. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited show. We have heard that Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of Heeramandi.

This reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jackie Shroff after twenty years. They have earlier collaborated on the 2002 period romantic-drama, Devdas, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Shroff had played SRK’s friend Chunni Babu in the movie. Meanwhile, the makers have already shot for a major portion of Heeramandi, and will resume the filming again soon. The set is presently being redone with some newer elements for the future sequences of the show.