The Witcher Season 2: Release date, time, where to watch Henry Cavill's show in India

After Money Heist, another major series is all set to drop its new season soon and it's Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher. Fans are more than excited to get back to experience the journey of Geralt of Rivia played by Cavill which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books. The second season is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 17.

The show which became popular following the success of its first season, will have several characters returning for the second season. Fans will continue to witness the journey of characters such as Vesemir, Eskel, and Lambert and more as the new part begins. After facing a delay because of the pandemic, The Witcher ran into production delay which resulted in the show's release delay from 2020 to 2021. Before you get ready to binge on this show, here's a look at some key details to remember.

Release date and Where to watch

The Witcher's Season 2 is all set to premiere on December 17, 2021. The show will be streaming on Netflix. Currently, the first season of the show consisting of 8 episodes is available for streaming.

The Witcher Season 2 streaming time in India

The Witcher's second season will be available for streaming on December 17, 2021 on Netflix at 1:30 pm IST in India.

The Witcher Season 2 cast

The second season of the series will have Henry Cavill along with Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, MyAnna Buring, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Simon Callow, Basil Eidenbenz, Chris Fulton, and Graham McTavish in key roles.

The Witcher Season 2 episodes

The Witcher Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. The titles for the same have been released and include, Episode 1 - A Grain of Truth, Episode 2 - Kaer Morhen,

Episode 3 - What Is Lost, Episode 4 - Redanian Intelligence, Episode 5 - Turn Your Back, Episode 6 - Dear Friend, Episode 7- Voleth Meir, Episode 8 - [Top Secret].

