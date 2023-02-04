Filmmaker Priyadarshan's son and Kalyani's brother Siddharth gets married in Chennai; Pics go viral

Siddharth Priyadarshan’s bride Merlin is reportedly an American citizen and visual effects producer. The viral wedding photos show Priyadarshan, Lissy and Kalyani posing with the newlyweds Siddharth and Merlin.

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan's son and Kalyani Priyadarshan's brother Siddharth Priyadarshan tied the knot on February 3. He got married in an intimate ceremony to Merlin in Chennai. The pictures from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet.



Priyadarshan is a director and screenwriter who predominantly works in Malayalam and Bollywood. He was one of the first directors in India to introduce rich color grading, clear sound, and quality dubbing through his early Malayalam films. He is known for Malayalam films like Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Thalavattam, Vellanakalude Nadu, Chithram, Vandanam, Kilukkam, Abhimanyu, Mithunam. Most notable work in Bollywood films includes Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Lissy is a veteran Malayalam actress. She made her cinematic debut in 1982 with Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam. Her notable roles include Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984), Mutharamkunnu P.O. (1985), Boeing Boeing (1985), Thalavattom (1986), Vikram (1986) and Chithram (1988).

Priyadarshan and Lissy got divorced on 1 September 2016, after 26 years of marriage.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's upcoming films

Kalyani Priyadarshan is also a popular actress in the Malayalam film industry. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is basking in the success of Thallumaala, announced her upcoming film, Sesham Mike-il Fathima. Sesham Mike-il Fathima is jointly produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram. The film is written and directed by Manu C Kumar.

Before Thallumaala, Kalyani Priyadarshan was seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, and Meena's Bro Daddy. The film skipped theatrical release and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.



