From Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Katrrina kaif, 6 Bollywood celebs embrace statement sleeves with flair

Statement sleeves have made a striking comeback in fashion, adding drama and flair. These statement sleeves, including bell sleeves and exaggerated sleeves, have taken runways and wardrobes by storm, proving that in fashion, the bigger the better. Whether it's puff sleeves or fringe sleeves, these details are giving their outfits a new dimension. So now, we're going to tell you how statement sleeves have taken over Bollywood and how these 6 celebrities have aced the trend.

Cape sleeves:

The cape sleeve style is characterized by a flowing fabric that drapes like a cape from your sleeves, and Katrina Kaif has also incorporated the cape sleeve style into her outfits. Some time ago, Katrina wore a dress for an event that was blush pink in color. It was off-shoulder from one side and from the other had cape-like sleeves, adding a bit of drama to her dress. Cape sleeves are quite trendy nowadays and add a touch of royalty to the dress.

Puffed sleeves

Puffed sleeves are characterized by voluminous and gathered fabric that creates a puffy appearance, adding a whimsical and feminine element to the dress. Sara chose a black dress with puffed sleeves, adding a fun and flirty touch to her outfit while complementing the dress's bodycon silhouette. Puffed sleeves have been a trend before and are now even more popular.

Structured sleeves

Sonam Kapoor is renowned for her avant-garde fashion sense, and she is a front-runner in the fashion industry. How could she be behind when it comes to sleeves? For the event, Sonam wore a black column dress with structured and slightly exaggerated sleeves. Structured sleeves enhance the dress' silhouette and add an edgy vibe. Structured sleeves have sharp lines and geometric shapes which add a futuristic vibe to the dress.

Ruffled sleeves

Ruffled sleeves are a style of sleeves that give a playful and feminine appearance, characterized by cascading layers of fabric that create a ruffled or frilled effect. These sleeves add volume and texture to the dress. Like Shilpa Shetty’s dress which has ruffled sleeves, adding drama to her outfit. Shilpa’s dress features a bold and unique take on ruffled sleeves.

Feathered sleeves

The name of this type of sleeve is quite self-explanatory. They are typically attached to the cuff or the entire length of the sleeve. These sleeves add an extravagant and luxurious touch to the outfit, creating a statement look and adding drama because of the feathers. They are usually found in gowns and similar attire, but Mrunal gave a different touch to feathered sleeves. Her feathered sleeves are attached to a pantsuit, adding drama to her outfit and making it unique

Exaggerated sleeves

Exaggerated sleeves are intentionally designed to be larger than normal sleeves and are proportionally dramatic, extending beyond the natural shoulder or wrist lines. They can come in various designs or patterns, but they are easily distinguishable from other sleeves. A case in point is Rakul Preet's dress, which is all black but stands out with green shimmer exaggerated sleeves, making her dress unique. These sleeves add drama, flair, and luxury to the dress and are often a popular choice for runway shows.

