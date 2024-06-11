Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan, recently turned heads in a dinner outfit that beautifully balanced comfort, charm, and pure sophistication. Its bold design added a touch of unexpected allure to the mesmerizing ensemble.

She also dared to add a touch of casual coolness to the otherwise formal outfit with denim jeans. This fit proved that Gauri Khan is a total style icon for fashionistas around the globe.

Let’s take a detailed glance at SRK’s wife’s classy ensemble for some major fashion inspiration.

Gauri Khan looked fabulous in a classy OOTN:

Suhana Khan’s mother had always been a fashion icon in her own right. Her recent elegant ensemble featured a fiery black bralette that screamed pure hotness. The bold piece, with an alluring and artistic neckline, was a work of art. The sleek straps of the bralette totally elevated the outfit while helping the diva flaunt her frame.

Gauri further layered it with a full-sleeved beige blazer that gave a rather formal twist to her mesmerizing ensemble. The oversized blazer with crisp lapels, a collared neckline, and convenient pockets on both sides was a perfect choice. Even the OG shoulder pads visibly elevated the whole outfit.

The star wife further paired it with blue floor-length denim jeans that looked simply spectacular. The high-waisted distressed jeans with cut-outs at the knees perfectly complemented the vibe of the whole ensemble. The wide-legged silhouette of the baggy jeans also made her semi-formal ensemble all the more chic and comfortable.

Gauri completed the outfit with beige heels that perfectly matched her classy beige blazer, giving a well-thought-out feel to her outfit.

Gauri Khan’s accessories and glam picks:

Furthermore, Gauri decided to go minimalistic with her accessories for the occasion. She opted for simple and small gold earrings with a matching ring on her fingers. These stunning choices went perfectly with the diva’s aesthetic ensemble and didn’t steal focus from her; don’t you agree?

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan's wifey chose to leave her locks open and cascading freely down her back, styled into a naturally wavy look with a side parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle, with well-framed waves, complemented the talented actress’ semi-formal look.

Gauri Khan went with a subtle makeup look, with a radiant base and smudged brown eyeshadow. She also added a touch of rouge blush with a hint of shimmery highlighter to elevate the look. However, the nude lipstick perfectly accentuated the diva’s natural glow. It was the highlight of her overall look.

So, what did you think of Gauri Khan’s semi-formal look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

