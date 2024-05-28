WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan returns to bay with Gauri, Aryan post KKR’s IPL win; Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya join

Shah Rukh Khan has finally held the golden trophy of IPL as his team KKR won the tournament on May 26. While his entire family was at the stadium to support the team, they were also joined by many B-town stars like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Chunkey Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.

After soaking in the happiness of the team’s victory and hosting an intimate party for the B-town celebs and cricketers, the stars have finally returned to Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to bay with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and others post KKR’s IPL win

A couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to heat stroke and dehydration. Despite recovering from it, the actor made sure to sit at the stand in the scorching heat of Chennai and watch his IP team, Kolkata Knight Riders, bring the champion’s trophy home.

Earlier today, several glimpses of their party also circulated online. Well, after enjoying an exhilarating match between KKR and SRH and lifting the award, the Khan family are back to bay. In a video, SRK, along with his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, was spotted exiting a private airport in Mumbai.

Take a look:

They were also joined by Ananya Panday’s mom, Bhavana Pandey, and Shananya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep Kapoor.

Take a look:

A while ago, the besties of B-town, Suhana Khan, Shanaya, and Ananya, were also seen getting out of the airport after returning from Chennai. In the clip, the Dream Girl 2 actress kept it chic in a tank top paired with blue denim. She was followed by her father, actor Chunky Panday. Then came The Archies debutant Suhana, who was rocking in all-white attire.

Take a look:

Soon after, Shanaya Kapoor was also seen returning home in her swanky luxury car wearing a burgundy dress. She was joined by her father, Sanjay Kapoor.

Take a look:

After KKR defeated SRH with 8 wickets and nearly ten overs to spare, several B-town celebs took to social media to congratulate the team and the Jawan actor on this feat. Among them were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and others.

