Janhvi Kapoor sports floral lehenga with flawless minimal makeup

Gen Z star Janhvi Kapoor was recently in Chennai to watch the IPL finals along with her Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The gorgeous diva took a moment to visit the Muppathamman temple in Chennai, which she shared on her Instagram was her late mother Sridevi’s favorite temple.

She also stopped by Murugan Idli, a local restaurant, to indulge in her favorite cuisine, deliciously served on lush banana leaves. Janhvi wore a floral lehenga draped in a South Indian half-saree style. Here are all the details you need to know about her oh-so-dreamy traditional lehenga look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s floral lehenga pays homage to her Southern heritage yet stays true to her character as Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor’s custom-made floral lehenga by Arpita Mehta is firstly an ode to her mother’s South Indian roots. Styled by celebrity stylist Amy Patel, the ivory cream lehenga exudes vintage romance with its floral bouquets and foliage print in summery hues of rose pink, lavender, lemon yellow, and verdant green.

The dreamy lehenga is paired with a sleeveless embroidered blouse and a dupatta draped in traditional South Indian half-saree style, complete with embellished border detail and lace work.

Janhvi has set a standard for method dressing to promote her film Mr & Mrs Mahi. We are already bowled over by her unique custom-created cricket-inspired custom looks. Although her lehenga with a Southern flair may seem a departure from her other promotional outfits, it’s very on-point and character-driven.

The movie’s trailer shows Janhvi as Mahima in vintage-inspired floral and lace ethnic ensembles. Her elegant creamy lehenga is apt for her pre-release Chennai visit, as it not only reflects Mrs Mahi’s style but the traditional draping also honors South Indian heritage.

Janhvi Kapoor elevated her traditional look with a blingy bindi, lavender bangles, and a bejeweled necklace

The stunning starlet highlighted the lavender hues of her floral lehenga with a set of matching gold and purple bangles, a precious jewels encrusted statement necklace, and a blinged-out bindi.

For her glam, Janhvi went with volumized middle-parted hair done in textured, elaborate waves, with a few strands pinned at the back to show off her glowing face. Radiant and flawless minimal makeup with nude-pink lips enhanced her natural beauty and let her traditional ensemble take center stage.

Janhvi Kapoor has always embraced her heritage with pride and panache. She slays ethnic style as easily as she rocks a sultry Western look. The actress brings more to fashion than mere trends. She infuses her outfits with purpose and emotions, making them not just visually striking but profoundly impactful and a true celebration of our culture and cinema. More power to Janhvi for serving us with fashion that is meaningful and mesmerizing.

What do you think of Janhvi’s elegant South Indian lehenga style? Share your views with us in the comments.

