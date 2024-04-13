Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes chill weekend vibe in denim shirt, flared pants; Jane Birkin bag completes her look

In Bollywood, it's clear from observing fashion trends that it's hard to beat the classics, and our Bollywood stars also agree with this. Denim is one such classic trend that can never go out of style. Over the years, the denim-on-denim trend has also caught on like a fever, and we have seen several of our favorite celebs ace this look. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has wholeheartedly embraced this trend.

Kareena Kapoor’s denim-on-denim look

Recently, she was spotted outside Rhea Kapoor’s house, turning heads in a stunning denim-on-denim ensemble. She opted for a blue denim shirt adorned with collars and pockets which added a hint of rugged charm to her look and was perfectly tailored to accentuate her silhouette while maintaining a casual vibe.

Pairing it with light washed blue flared denim pants, she added a trendy element to her look while also elongating her legs for a flattering silhouette. Denim-on-denim can be tricky to pull off, but the Crew actress effortlessly nailed it with her choice of contrasting shades.

Kareena Kapoor’s stylish accessories and glam

Accessorising minimally, Kareena let her outfit do the talking. She opted for a diamond choker necklace. It perfectly complemented her dark blue denim shirt, adding a hint of bling to the casual yet chic ensemble. She sported a sleek wrist watch too. Stepping up her footwear game, the Jaane Jaan actress opted for striking snake print heels, injecting a dose of boldness into her outfit.

She opted for chic oversized frames and completed her look with her beloved black Jane Birkin bag which added a touch of luxury to her ensemble, effortlessly tying the entire look together.

Off-screen, Kareena prefers to keep her skin free of makeup. For her outing, she kept her make-up light and fresh. She applied a soft blush to the apple of her cheeks, imparting a radiant glow. The actress opted for red lipstick, adding a pop of color to her otherwise understated look.

Matching her lipstick, Kareena adorned her nails with a vibrant red hue, adding a coordinated touch to her overall appearance. To complete her look she tied her hair in a neat bun to ensure that no stray hair would bother her face in the heat, giving her a clean look. Bebo never misses a chance to slay a fashion look - be it on-screen or off-screen. We are definitely bookmarking this one!

