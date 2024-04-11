Kareena kapoor Khan's floral co-ord set is meant for balmy summer afternoons

Kareena Kapoor picked a comfy floral co-ord set for her Eid brunch and she paired it with stylish accessories. Check out the Crew actor’s latest cool, comfy and casual look!

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  03:49 PM IST |  574
Kareena Kapoor in floral co-ord set
Kareena Kapoor in floral co-ord set (PC: Malaika Arora instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora, Bollywood’s beloved trio, came together yesterday for an Eid feast at Malaika’s house, and they were not only immersed in festivity but also had a great fashion flair. Like always, Kareena Kapoor stole the scene in her impeccable fashion.

 

 

As the summers are here, Kareena showcased she has a plethora of comfortable kaftans and co-ord sets for the hot weather. And for a relaxed lunch, the Crew actor picked a stunning co-ord set, the perfect choice for summer outings.

Kareena Kapoor’s comfy pick on a hot afternoon

 

Nothing beats breezy and flowy silhouettes that let us laze in comfort and style throughout the summer heat and Bebo’s latest pick served the purpose. Kareena's co-ord set from the brand Cara Cara was all things easy-breezy. It consisted of a top in yellow with floral prints in orange and blue hues. 

The top was lightweight and made of silk fabric. It had a relaxed fit with short sleeves, contrast piping, pocket flaps, and a shawl collar. Her top is the perfect choice - whether you're lounging by the pool, having brunch with friends, or enjoying a day at the beach.

 

Kareena Kapoor in floral co-ord set

The Crew actress paired her top with silk twill floor-grazing pants featuring similar prints on top. Her pants featured an elastic waistband, off-seam pockets, and cord piping. The fit and flare of pants screamed in comfort from a mile away. The best part of her co-ord set is that it can be dressed up or down. The actress in her co-ord set effortlessly showcased that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

Kareena Kapoor’s stylish accessories

Bebo’s stylish accessories elevated her co-ord set and also added the perfect finishing touches. A brown Delvaux bucket bag, Loro Piana loafers in blue, and black sunglasses were stylish additions to the comfortable look. The Good Newwz actress’ minimalistic glam was certainly on point. 

As everyone knows, the Jaane Jaan actress prefers to be without makeup off-screen. This time too, Kareena opted for a less makeup look. She just tied her hair in a high-top bun and had red nail polish on her nails. And her look was quite fresh.

 

 

 
 
 

Kareena Kapoor in stylish floral co-ord set

Meanwhile, the actress always keeps her off-duty looks comfortable, sometimes in breezy kaftans and sometimes in cool co-ord sets. On multiple occasions, she herself has said that she is a kaftan girl for life. 

This casual cool co-ord set of Kareena Kapoor is quite apt for a midday outing in summer, brunch with friends, or poolside hangouts. And it is a must-have in your summer wardrobe!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor looks effortlessly sassy in UNSEEN BTS pics from Crew sets ft Tabu and Kriti Sanon

About The Author
Sargun Chabbra
Sargun Chabbra
Content Writer

A Fashion Communication graduate from NIFT who adores movies, fashion, and scrumptious food. With two years of experience, she

...

Credits: PC: Malaika Arora instagram
