India's Best Dancer, the dance reality show that provides a platform for aspiring dancers, is all set for its highly anticipated fourth season after previous three successful ones. The show is creating a buzz as Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor joins the judging panel.

Recently, the latest promo of the dance reality show was uploaded on Sony TV’s official social media handle. In the new promo, Karisma was seen making a stylish entry.

She said in the promo, “Naye andaaz mein best ko karungi define, dance ke har step mein hogi nayi shine, nayi hogi dance ki kahaani. Iss baar mere saath best ka bhi best hoga season 4. (I will define the best in a new style, every step of dance will shine anew, and the story of dance will be different. This time, along with me, season 4 will bring out the best of the best.)”

The fourth season of India's Best Dancer promises to be bigger and better with a stellar judging panel featuring Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis.

India's Best Dancer Season 4 will premiere on July 13, 2024, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

The caption of the promo reads, “Dance ke harr step mein hogi nayi shine! Iss baar hoga best ka bhi best with Karisma Kapoor for IBD season 4! (Every dance step will shine anew! This time, it will be the best of the best with Karisma Kapoor for IBD season 4!)”

About India's Best Dancer's previous seasons

India's Best Dancer Season 3 featured judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre, with Jay Bhanushali as the host. The season premiered on April 8, 2023, and concluded on September 30, 2023.

Among the 13 finalists, Samarpan Lama emerged as the winner, impressing everyone with his exceptional contemporary dance skills and securing victory through audience votes.

Samarpan received a prize of Rs. 15 lakhs along with the winner's trophy, while his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded Rs. 5 lakhs for their outstanding performance.

