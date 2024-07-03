India’s Best Dancer Season 4 premiere: Here’s when and where to watch upcoming season of dance reality show

Popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer is making a comeback with its fourth chapter soon after managing to hit the right chords with its previous three seasons. The show is grabbing eyeballs due to Karisma Kapoor joining as the judge for the first time.

Now, the makers have dropped a fresh promo revealing the date and time of its launch on TV. Find out when and where you can enjoy this exhilarating show.

India’s Best Dancer returns with season 4

In the last few weeks, creators have released several captivating teasers of India’s Best Dancer 4. While the earlier promos gave a sneak peek into the judging panel, the latest one unveils the specific date and time when the show will premiere on screens.

It opens with Karisma Kapoor stating that the reality show is all set to show dance brilliance to the nation. As the frame changes, another judge Geeta Kapur appears and says that they are ready to give a new identity to the ‘best’.

At last, Terence Lewis comes and quotes, “Ab no more intezaar (Now, no more wait). Wait is over.” The three of them together announce season 4 of India’s Best Dancer, which is going to begin from July 13. It will air every Sat-Sun at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

The caption of the teaser reads, “India ko dance ke naye jalwe dikhane, aur best ko nayi pehchan dene aa raha hai season 4 of IBD! (To show dance splendor to India, and provide new identity to the best, IBD is coming with its fourth season! )”

Take a look at recent promo of India’s Best Dancer 4:

About India’s Best Dancer

India's Best Dancer came up with its inaugural season in 2020. It featured Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis in the judging panel. The trio reprised their roles in the succeeding season 2 before Sonali Bendre replaced Malaika in Season 3.

The third installment of the famous show premiered on April 8, 2023, and concluded on September 30, 2023. Among the 13 contenders, Samarpan Lama won the title after mesmerizing one and all with his phenomenal dance skills. He took home the prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs along with the trophy. His choreographer Bhawna Khanduja received Rs. 5 lakhs as the winning amount.

