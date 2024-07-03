Karisma Kapoor's black embellished gown with daring thigh-high slit is a compelling reason to forgo the classic LBD

Karisma Kapoor, the iconic Bollywood actress is all set to grace our screens as a judge on the upcoming reality show India’s Best Dancer. And, she is set to dazzle us with her stunning fashion choices straight from the set. Recently, the actress served us a look in a green dress and now she grabbed our attention in an all chic-black ensemble.

With decades of experience in entertainment, she is renowned for her dance moves, acting, and fashion choices which have always kept her on the radar of fashion police. Today, July 3 is no different as she served us a look in a black outfit, proving why she is a fashion icon.

Karisma Kapoor’s all-black look

Karisma Kapoor recently turned heads in a stunning black gown from the racks of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Her overlapping gown was characterized by intricate details that reflected the designer's signature style.

The gown boasted a front slit, and a satin collar adorned with Tonal and metallic embellishment with sequins, glass beads, and crystals on the shoulders, adding a touch of glamor. The structured shoulders of the gown highlighted her poise while the plunging neckline and full sleeves balanced the silhouette.

A dress like Karisma's is perfect for formal dinners where the dress code leans towards glamorous evening wear. It is also perfect for upscale cocktail parties and gala dinners. You can also opt to skim the regular LBD (little black dress) and instead opt for a black gown as a substitute.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, the Murder Mubarak actress opted for dainty earrings in silver and rings which added subtle sparkle without overpowering her look. She paired her gown with black studded heels, adding a touch of edginess and the studded details echoed structured elements of her gown’s shoulders creating a cohesive appearance.

The makeup was perfect for accentuating her facial features in the best way possible, and the style of the gown as well. She opted for nude lipstick because it gave her a natural sheen while ensuring that her dress was the focus of attention.

For the eyes, Kapoor opted for eyeliner, which was smoked with kohl at the edges. Her brown eyeshadow gave her eyes a sophisticated contour. The actor’s eyebrows were gracefully feathered; blush on the cheeks, and lashes stripped of mascara added a little warmth and drama.

Karisma chose a neat ponytail hairstyle where her hair was beautifully tied back to reveal the big structured shoulders of the gown. This hairstyle was not only formal but also made sure that any outfit that she wore was the main attraction.

Advertisement

In conclusion, all components of Karisma Kapoor’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were well matched with the theme and tone of her evening gown, and are proof of the star’s timelessly chic style.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur’s monsoon essentials get an ethnic touch with her olive kurta set, perfect for everyday wear