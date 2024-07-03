India’s Best Dancer 4: Judge Karisma Kapoor dances to THIS song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil To Pagal Hai

Karisma Kapoor will return to television screens as the judge of the much-loved dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 4. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see fresh talents create magic on the sets. To add to the hype, the official channel has dropped a promo on social media which shows judge Karisma Kapoor dancing to one of her hit songs, Le Gayi from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai.

Karisma Kapoor dances on Dil To Pagal Hai song Le Gayi

On July 2, Sony TV, where the show India's Best Dancer 4 will premiere, uploaded the promo. It shows judge Karisma Kapoor, dressed in a one-shoulder neon gown matching steps to Le Gayi. A few contestants are also seen with her grooving to the hit song from the 1997 romantic film, Dil To Pagal Hai.

Watch Karisma Kapoor's matching steps to Le Gayi here:

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “It’s all dance, fun and excitement on the set of IBD with Karisma Kapoor! Dekhiye India's Best Dancer Season 4, 13 July se, Sat-Sun, 8PM.”

About India’s Best Dancer’s previous seasons

After three superhit seasons, the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer will return to Sony TV with the fourth season. For the unversed, the third season, which premiered on April 8, 2023, and concluded on September 30, 2023, featured judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre, with Jay Bhanushali as the host.

Advertisement

Among the 13 finalists, Samarpan Lama emerged as the winner and received a prize of Rs. 15 lakhs along with the winner's trophy, while his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded Rs. 5 lakhs for their outstanding performance.

The second season which premiered between October 2021 and January 2022 had Maniesh Paul as the host. Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Malaika Arora were seen as the judges.

India's Best Dancer Season 4 will premiere on July 13, 2024, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. Along with Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis will also be seen in the judges panel for the fourth season.

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor sets the stage ablaze with her stylish entry; sparks excitement as new judge