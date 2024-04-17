Karisma Kapoor is officially back, and that isn’t just true about her acting but also her fashion choices. The diva, who used to rule the 90s with her creativity and skills is back with a bang, and her fashion game is better than ever.

This is perhaps why, every time she takes to Instagram to share glimpses of her stylish ensembles, her fans and followers rush to show their love.

Keeping up with this fiery pre-existing reputation, Karisma Kapoor recently posted pictures of herself in a classy and modern ensemble that left us gasping. Why don’t we zoom in and try to decode the Murder Mubarak actress’ stylish outfit to get some fashion-forward inspiration?

Karisma Kapoor looked like the epitome of elegance in a modern outfit:

The Zero actress is known for her ability to embrace almost every aesthetic with ease and make it her own. This is precisely what she did with her recent attire. It featured a stunning purple corseted top with elegant hand-ruching and a rather sensuous and modern style. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This sleeveless velvet corset, with a zipper in the front, also had a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated her enviable curves to sheer perfection along with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline that gave it a sultry twist.

Advertisement

This ‘Veronica Corset top’ was created by none other than the fashion mavens at Āroka, and came with a price tag of Rs. 9,900. This was further paired with a dark blue calf-length skirt that looked beyond just elegant.

This high-waisted skirt with a belt-like fitted band also went extremely well with the corseted top which was beautifully tucked into the same. Its dark shade also merged very well with the top’s glossy and gothic tone.

Karisma Kapoor’s flawless look was all things chic and classy:

The well-formed pleats of the free-flowing skirt with its asymmetrical style moved with the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress as she walked ahead with charm and confidence. This deconstructed asymmetrical skirt, created by Arjun Saluja, is a refreshing summer pick with a touch of modern art and allure.

She completed the outfit with dark blue embellished pumps from Saint G, that gave the outfit a harmonized twist. The diva’s classy ensemble merged the age-old gothic vibe with modern allure to create summer-ready perfection, and we’re impressed.

We also love the fact that with this classy outfit, Karisma showed us how to embrace the power of dark hues and make them work for every occasion. Even Kapoor’s minimalistic accessories and sleek hairstyle looked great with the modern outfit.

However, her glamorous makeup look with dramatic and defined eyes and pretty nude lipstick perfectly elevated the outfit, We’re totally taking notes here.

So, what did you think of Karisma Kapoor’s unique ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput’s floral-printed chanderi shirt is a true summer-friendly delight