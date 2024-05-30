Kriti Sanon serves one glam and one casual look back-to-back, proving she's Fashion ki ‘Shehzaadi’

Kriti Sanon is often referred to as the Kendall Jenner of Bollywood, not just because of her slender frame and height but also because of her ability to pull off any outfit much like the supermodel. The Crew actress simply dazzles us with her outstanding sense of style.

Renowned for her breathtaking style on and off-screen, she recently debuted two strikingly different looks in one single day, proving she’s truly a ‘Param Sundari’. Let’s take a closer look at her two stunning looks.

Kriti Sanon’s glam look

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a three-piece co-ord set by Priyanka C Khanna. The centerpiece of her outfit is a camel-coloured denim bust crop jacket. The jacket boasted a bold metal zipper flying down the center, giving it a contemporary look.

The belt flaps on the side and unfinished hem of the jacket added a touch of enhancement. The contrast blue stitch lines which traced the curves of the jacket were what really set it apart, giving the whole ensemble a bit of edge and stunning visual detail.

Completing the jacket was a camel-coloured checkered blue bralette. The bralette had a deep V-neck, thin shoulder straps, and tie up fastening at the back which gave the outfit a feminine touch. It gave the jacket a stylish counterpoint, giving the ensemble more depth and dimension.

Completing the co-ord set were matching straight wide leg pants that were both fashionable and comfortable. The high-waist pants had two different waistbands; one made of the same camel-coloured denim and other with checkered fabric on top.

Kriti’s co-ord set comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,500.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

Kriti accessorized her glam look with golden hoop earrings and matching golden ring. Paired with brown heels, she perfectly complemented her outfit, elevating her style to another level.

For make-up, the Do Patti actress opted for a radiant yet understated look. She chose earthy toned lipstick that beautifully complemented her skin tone and ensemble adding a warm touch. Her cheeks were adorned with a delicate blush mixed with highlighter, imparting a subtle glow to her complexion.

For eyes, the Bhediya actress opted for a smokey effect. Her arched brows framed her face perfectly, adding definition to her features. A carefully contoured jawline added a sculpted elegance to her overall look, enhancing her facial structure.

Keeping her hair simple yet chic, Kriti opted to leave her locks open with gentle waves cascading down her shoulders.

Kriti’s casual look

Switching gears, the Mimi star effortlessly transitioned into a casual ensemble that was equally striking. Opting for a simple yet stylish outfit, she embraced comfort without compromising on style.

Kriti opted for a green knitted top having collars in contrasting purple color perfect for a relaxed day. The actress paired her top with denim shorts to achieve the ideal mix of ease and elegance. Shorts emphasized her slender legs and gave a laid-back vibe.

She completed her look with white sliders and accessorized her ensemble with tinted sunglasses and dainty chain, adding subtle accents to her look. The actress kept her make-up minimal and fresh. Straight and side parted hair finished her look with ease.

Kriti Sanon with her two looks has proved that she is a force to reckon with. Her both outfits exude sophistication, edginess, and comfort and proves yet again why she's a fashion icon admired by many.

