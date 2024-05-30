Bollywood's got a new style icon in the making, and her name is Shanaya Kapoor. This Gen-Z star is taking the fashion world by storm with her unique and bold sense of style.

She's not afraid to experiment and push boundaries, constantly surprising us with her fashion choices. From head-turning outfits to trendy accessories, Shanaya Kapoor is all about making a statement. And her latest pink dress is no exception – it's a total showstopper!

Let’s zoom right in and have a proper and more detailed look at Shanaya Kapoor’s pretty and pink fashion statement to understand and get inspired by her incomparable style sense.

Shanaya Kapoor’s gorgeous pink look:

The Screw Dheela actress recently took social media by storm as she posted adorable pictures of herself twirling around in a beautiful pink ensemble. Her super stylish outfit featured a sleeveless pink flared maxi dress called the 'Fuschia Popline Maxi Dress' from the renowned brand, Giambattista Valli. This celestial masterpiece has left fans swooning.

The high-end dress came with an unbelievably expensive price tag of approximately Rs. 3,08,900. While the steep cost may be out of reach for many, the actress' effortless elegance in the stunning gown has undoubtedly charmed her admirers.

Delicately handcrafted in Italy with the finest materials, this dress has the prettiest well-structured silhouette that hugged the Bedhadak actress’ curves at all the right places. The 100% cotton material makes it a lightweight and breathable pick, which is of course, totally wise for the scorching heat of the summer season. Further, the sleek straps and the plunging neckline also gave a seductive twist to the statement-worthy long dress.

We adore the figure-defining seams of this piece. However, it was the dress’ voluminous but gently pleated long skirt which was totally the highlight of the whole look. The beautifully pleated skirt with a ruched design and layered style, added that desired touch of drama to the incomparably gorgeous piece.

We're also big fans of how versatile this dress is. You can dress it up with accessories or keep it simple with minimalistic picks for any casual event. That's why it's the perfect addition to your vacation wardrobe!

Shanaya Kapoor’s accessories and glam:

For accessories, the actress kept things minimalistic yet statement-worthy to complement the breezy aura of the dress. The list included a beaded layered bracelet and matching shimmery earrings, which subtly elevated the overall look.To add a luxe twist to the ensemble, she carried a high-end beige Hermès Picotine bag. The chic accessory blended seamlessly with the whole outfit, enhancing the charm of the stylish ensemble.

Complementing the ethereal charm of the dress, Shanaya’s hairstyle was a testament to understated beauty. Her effortlessly stylish look with a side parting and loose waves cascading down her back and shoulders evoked a sense of charm, embracing the essence of summer and leisure at its very core.

Kapoor's makeup look deserves equal praise, as it beautifully enhanced her natural features without overshadowing her outfit. The subtle application of blush gave her cheeks a lovely rosy glow, while the glossy pink lipgloss added a touch of shine that perfectly complemented the overall look.

So, what did you think of Shanaya Kapoor’s outfit? Are you feeling inspired for the vacation season? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

