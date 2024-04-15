Kriti Sanon’s yellow Manish Malhotra salwar suit is a must-have in your festive wardrobe

Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and fashion designer Manish Malhotra embarked on a spiritual journey to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The trio sought blessings there, which created a media buzz and the trio hit headlines with their trip.

Like most of us, Crew actress Kriti Sanon too, opted for a beautiful salwar suit for the occasion. In pictures and videos that have surfaced online, Kriti is seen wearing a yellow-colored suit set. Her suit looked vibrant and a perfect choice for this spiritual occasion. Let’s check Kriti’s latest ethnic pick, which might help you get inspired for your next spiritual outing.

Kriti Sanon’s ethnic pick

Opting for an ethnic ensemble, she donned a breathtaking yellow kurta set by Manish Malhotra. Her full-sleeve kurta set featured small gold prints and golden borders on the cuffs. The intricately designed kurta featured a unique keyhole design at the neck, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble and the borders of the kurta boasted striking golden hues which added some bling, perfectly complementing her attire. Pairing the kurta with a matching yellow salwar, the Mimi actress showcased wide cuffs at the bottom, adding a contemporary twist to her traditional look.

To elevate her outfit, she draped a yellow dupatta over one shoulder, featuring gold prints all over and a contrasting purple border, providing a much-needed color contrast to the outfit that enhanced the overall appeal of her ensemble. Her kurta was perfect for the sacred ambience, enhancing the actress’ personality even more. We can just say that Kriti looks like fire in Western wear, there’s no match for her in ethnic wear as well.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

The Shehzada actress kept it simple and stylish in her ethnic ensemble, pairing her yellow suit with small studs and Punjabi juttis. She opted for minimal accessories, letting her outfit take center stage. Her make-up looked bright and fresh, featuring pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, well-defined brows, and a radiant base that added a subtle glow to her look. Keeping her short hair open and straight, she gave final touches to her look. Her minimal accessories and make-up added finesse and the right amount of flair to her ensemble.

Although Kriti’s on-screen appearances are quite admirable, her off-screen fashion choices are just as striking. The actress possesses an impressive array of stunning yet attainable ethnic appearances. As she delighted us all with her stunning ethnic attire, she has once again proved why she is hailed as a fashion icon.

