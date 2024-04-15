The streets of Mumbai seemed to get their old charm back as the Pataudi princess stepped out in a chiffon saree. On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan left us stunned with her scintillating ethnic look and grace. Known for her wide variety of styles even when it comes to ethnic wear, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress often aces the game.

If you go through Sara’s style diary, you will often find her dressed in breezy cotton kurtas and palazzos. Her airport outfits also lean towards casual kurtas and shararas, maintaining her desi charm effortlessly. Recently, she managed to pull off a stunning saree look by pairing it with a sultry backless blouse.

Sara Ali Khan exudes panache and elegance as she dons a breezy chiffon animal-printed saree

Sara was spotted strutting around the streets of Mumbai making sure to brighten up the Sunday morning with her charisma. Adding a spin to the breezy summer vibe, the Love Aaj Kal actress wore a gorgeous chiffon saree. The black and white saree features leopard print spread across the drape.

To break the white and black monochrome, the saree has a hint of blue along the border which adds to the charm. While we are not sure if many people would like the hint of blue that certainly disturbs the monochrome, we still think Sara pulled off the look with her grace.

Reminding us of the retrograde 90s charm, the animal print seems to be back in trend, and Sara took no time to hop onto the trend. She left no stone unturned while styling the saree with a criss-cross blouse in black. Featuring a plunging V-neckline, the backless blouse added a twist of modern-ness to her desi attire.

Take a look:

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan styled the stunning animal print saree with utmost grace

When it came to accessorizing her desi look, the Kedarnath actress opted for silver dangler earrings. She also added a statement ring in blue sapphire to compliment the chiffon saree’s border.

The diva opted for a half up-half down hairstyle, featuring a few loose wavy strands to create a touch of drama. Sara went for a subtle makeup look, using brown tones on her eyelids, smokey kohl eyeliner, and plenty of mascara to enhance her eyes. To finish off the look, she applied a nude lip gloss.

Did you like Sara Ali Khan’s stunning saree look? Let us know in the comments below.

