Sara Ali Khan in her white jumpsuit brings Boho vibes to the airport with a touch of everyday comfort

Sara Ali Khan loves travelling and this is evident through her social media posts. Recently, she enjoyed a getaway with her family in Goa. While the actress gave a peek into her vacation wardrobe, it was her recent airport look that caught our attention.

Upon her return from Goa, Sara was spotted at the airport looking effortlessly chic in her bohemian-inspired attire. Her electric outfit gave carefree vibes that perfectly complemented her free-spirited personality. Let’s decode her refreshing, bohemian-inspired look.

Sara Ali Khan’s bohemian-inspired look

Sara's choice of attire for the occasion was a stunning print jumpsuit. Her jumpsuit perfectly captured the essence of Bohemian allure. The jumpsuit Sara wore was sleeveless which elevated the graceful silhouette and featured tasselled drawstrings that adorned the neckline and added a playful and whimsical charm to the outfit.

The flared bottoms and relaxed fit of the jumpsuit allowed for unrestricted movement. Bohemian fashion has always embraced a relaxed and effortless approach to style and Sara’s loose jumpsuit captured the laid-back vibe, allowing her to look stylish without appearing overly polished or put together.

Sara’s accessories and glam

Just as bohemians often tie scarves around their heads, Sara also had a white and red scarf tied around her head. This simple yet striking addition elevated her look. Adding to her ensemble, the actress adorned her wrists with stack bracelets further proving that her look was inspired by bohemian fashion. The actress carried her stylish purse slung over one shoulder and a black and white striped canvas tote bag hung from the other.

To infuse her look with a touch of luxury,the Murder Mubarak actress opted for red framed Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses which also added a pop of color and glam element. Adding white sliders to her accessories added a casual touch to her overall look. The actress opted for a natural, no-makeup look, allowing her radiant beauty to shine through. She left her hair loose and opted for a light brown tint to adorn her lips.

Sara’s fashion choices often reflect her vibrant personality and unconventional nature. the Gaslight actress isn’t afraid to experiment with bold colors, intricate patterns and unique silhouettes. From vibrant saris to edgy jumpsuits to mini dresses, Sara’s unique taste in fashion knows no bounds. One thing remains certain: whether she's lounging by the beach or strutting through the airport, she’ll always leave a lasting impression in distinctive fashion.

