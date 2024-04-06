Sonam Kapoor ups her summer fashion game in her brown ensemble and we can't get over her chic charm

In the world of fashion, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is unquestionably well-known for her bold demeanor and her ability to set trends! The actress always manages to inject her personal touches into anything she wears. She kept the fashion scene energetic and bright by incorporating vibrant accents into her monochromatic ensembles. She also added a desi touch to her outfit and sometimes mixed-match pieces to make a stylish ensemble.

Last evening, Sonam Kapoor attended an event, and her latest ensemble once again showed her love for monochromatic attire. Her ensemble is perfect if you want to embrace muted hues and her outfit offers a departure from vibrant fashion trends.

Sonam’s muted yet stylish ensemble

Sonam picked a dress for the event from Tod’s spring 2024 collection. It was a two-piece outfit consisted of a brown shirt with collars, a side pocket, front buttons, half sleeves, and sleek white piping all over the shirt, which added a chic contrast. Pockets and buttons not only boosted the look of the ensemble but also increased its functionality.

Sonam paired the shirt with a matching brown flared skirt featuring a middle slit and white piping. Breaking the monotony of the brown, Raanjhanaa actress added a tan-colored dress belt around the waist, cinching it tightly. The dress also had pockets. Muted colors are incredibly versatile in spring and summer if you are going for a casual daytime look. These colors are refreshing, cool, and comfortable.

Sonam Kapoor’s stylish accessories and glam

Muted colors serve as the perfect backdrop if teamed with statement accessories, and the same was the case with Sonam. She added striking accessories to accentuate her outfit without overpowering the simplicity of the ensemble. Sonam held a tan-colored bag in her hand that matched her belt, while she wore brown loafers on her feet. The Khoobsurat actress accessorized with black sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour with gold rings on her fingers and golden hoop earrings on her ears.

For her make-up, Sonam opted for a light and natural look, with soft pink eyeshadow, mauve lipstick, contoured cheeks, and a hint of blush. She styled her hair in a neat bun, giving her face a clean and polished appearance.

Muted outfits will provide you respite from loud or vibrant colors if you don’t prefer them. Sonam has also proved with her dress that you don’t need bright colors for a statement look. You can make a simple look noteworthy with statement accessories; just carry the confidence of Sonam and let your elegance shine through.

