Sonam Kapoor’s fabulous white dress gives us reason to love florals all over again

In the spring season, flowers bloom in full, and the sun shines brightly, and Sonam Kapoor is fully embracing this season through her outfits. Sonam, who is known for her incredible style, is spreading freshness and joy through her outfits, welcoming the spring season with open arms. These days, Sonam is frequently seen in floral and colorful outfits, once again captivating attention in a beautiful floral ensemble where she looks like a princess adorned in flowers.

Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe is always on point and has our hearts. As the weather warms up, Sonam is moving towards a light, airy and comfy outfit but all her outfits are stylish. In fact, her latest look will also not because it’s fresh and full of life.

Sonam Kapoor’s floral outfit

Sonam was seen in a stunning floral dress at a recent event. The cream-colored dress boasted a romantic silhouette with puffed sleeves adorned with white ribbon detailing. The round-neck outfit had mesh fabric on the neckline. The waistline of the dress was cinched with a sleek white ribbon belt that added a touch of whimsy and femininity, and the waist area also featured sheer fabric, revealing a hint of skin.

The bodice of the dress featured corset detailing, providing structure and shaping to the garment. The standout feature of the dress was the intricate white floral and green embroidery all over it, and from the waist down, the dress flared out voluminously, giving it a princess-like feel, dreamy and enchanting. Upon seeing the Neerja actress' dress, it reminded one of a blooming garden and her beauty added an extra charm to it, making it even more enchanting.

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Since Sonam’s dress was very delicate and soft, her accessories were in the same vein. She adorned herself with floral earrings that exactly matched her dress, and these were the only accessories she opted for. Sonam didn’t overshadow her outfit with accessories but allowed it to take center stage. For makeup, the Khoobsurat actress opted for a dewy look, applying glossy lip tint on her lips and opting for arched brows and light eyeshadow without kohl. She completed her look with blush cheeks and highlighter. Sonam tied her hair into a center-parted ponytail to give her face a clean look.

To sum it up, Sonam's floral dress is a work of art that perfectly balances fun and femininity. It's apt for this season, showcasing why Sonam reigns as the fashion queen, solidifying her title as a fashionista every day with her impeccable style choices.

