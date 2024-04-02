Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashion icon who dares to go beyond the ordinary and basic attire to serve unique and fresh fashion statements with every look. She inspires modern fashionistas to dare to be different and true to who they are. The diva recently cemented her status as an icon in a beautiful green outfit that has us obsessed for sure.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at Tamannaah Bhatia’s vibrant green ensemble to get a better understanding of the Aranmanai 4 actress’ latest fashion statement?

Tamannaah Bhatia looks enchanting in a vibrant green outfit

The Jailer actress never disappoints her fans when it comes to serving fashion fabulousness with her wardrobe choices, and this time too, she lived up to her pre-established reputation. She wore a gorgeous green and black embellished jumpsuit from AK-OK by Anamika Khanna. This exquisite piece legit looked like a work of modern art and we’re pretty sure we’ll never get over its modern allure. Also, her look is definitely giving us ‘Desi Poison Ivy’ vibes.

The classy outfit featured a one-shoulder-off green-and-black jumpsuit that screamed fashion perfection. The unique nature-inspired asymmetrical lace design of the Bholaa Shankar actress’ ensemble, with black and white patterns on the same, spoke volumes. Meanwhile, the high and tilted neckline also gave it a rather sophisticated edge.

The Bahubali actress’ piece also had floor-length dark green pants with a wide-legged silhouette that looked classy and comfortable. These long pants were also elevated with multicolored artistic embroidery on both edges, which complemented her overall look. These elements together gave the vibrant outfit a rather modern appeal, and we loved that.

But what surprised us even more was the fact that the Lust Stories 2 actress’ stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi, paired her vibrant green ensemble with glossy turquoise pumps with a pointed-toed style from Tom Ford. With this contrasting pair, the actress gave a lesson on how to ace color-blocking like a boss. We can’t stop gushing over this unexpected twist!

Tamannaah’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories game was also on fleek:

Tamannaah elevated her ensemble with minimalistic yet statement accessories from Sangeeta Boochra’s collection. This list included a classy green zigzag bracelet with a matching ring that perfectly matched her fashionable ensemble. These accessories perfectly added to her look without stealing focus from her well-deserving outfit.

Tam’s hairstylist and makeup expert, Pompy Hans, opted for a subtle makeup look with a radiant base for this one. The diva looked sincerely pretty with her well-shaped eyebrows, a touch of eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes. Hans also added a touch of blush but her coral lip shade was just magic.

Meanwhile, Bhatia’s hairstyle opted to leave her hair open and go with a wavy look for this one. This effortlessly manageable and simply elegant hairstyle perfectly framed the diva’s gorgeous face while giving the outfit an easy and breezy appeal.

So, what did you think of Tamannaah Bhatia’s fresh ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away

