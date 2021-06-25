7 Fashion picks you must add to your wardrobe if you love Rachel Green from Friends

Take your style game up a notch with these fashion picks inspired by Rachel Karen Green.

If Friends is your comfort show and binge-watching it over and over again gives you inexplicable happiness, then you are at the right place. We certainly cannot decide which character is our favourite as each character has their own unique personality traits that we adore. But when it comes to fashion, there is no one who can beat Rachel Green. Throughout the series, Rachel’s impeccable sense of style has widely been applauded by the masses. Even 17 years after the show aired its final episode, Jennifer Aniston’s outfits are still admired by young girls and a lot of fashion-lovers still recreate her astonishing looks. Here, we have a list of a few fashion picks inspired by Rachel Green.

Pleated Skater Skirt

Throughout the entire series from season 1 to season 10, Rachel has been spotted wearing skirts quite too often, particularly those of the pleated variety. Maybe she wanted to keep her cheering days alive with those stylish pleated skirts. One of our favourite looks by the star is when she paired them with a high-neck sweater and leather knee-high boots.

Graphic Tees

Graphic tees were a major part of Rachel Green’s casual wear and she carried them with utmost style. Ranging from cute floral motifs to quirky slogans, her most popular t-shirt is the one that said “Save the Drama For Your Mama”. Her collection of printed tees inspired a lot of young girls to bring those into their wardrobes. Rachel usually kept the base colour white or black.

Denim Dungarees

Denim Dungarees were a very big part of the fashion world in the 90’s and still continue to thrive. Rachel was seen donning the dungaree while doing her daily household chores like getting her laundry done, grabbing coffee or just simply hanging out in the apartment. They look super comfy and also exude an urbane vibe that never really goes out of style!

Leopard prints

Upon watching the show for the millionth time, I noticed that Rachel had flaunted the leopard print quite a few times, usually in top or dress form. The leopard print portrayed her fierce and confident side that reflected upon her strong and brave choices. I mean, not everyone can decide that they do not want to be a shoe anymore and start their journey as a purse or a hat.

Mandarin Collars

Mandarin collars have always been quite a trendsetting neckline and Rachel Green definitely played a part in popularising them. Rachel has pulled off the mandarin collar from satin top styles with an apron to the Cheongsam dress that she wore to Phoebe’s hen party. It is a classy look that Rachel vouches upon and shows how to effortlessly carry it.

Thigh-High Socks

One of our favourite Rachel Green outfits is when she paired thigh-high socks with a pleated plaid skirt. Remember the episode where she was babysitting Marcel and he got away? Yes, apart from Phoebe taking the bullet for Marcel, it was also Rachel’s chic outfit that stuck to our heads and made quite a statement.

Wide Beach Hat

Rachel went all out with her beach look when she stepped out wearing a wide straw hat. When going to visit Phoebe’s mom at Montauk, Rachel opted for an exaggerated beach look with this hat which the group made fun of and then got under when it started raining. This hat will surely give you all the Rachel Green feels and let's face it, it also makes a great umbrella for unplanned rains.

