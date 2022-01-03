5 Stylish fashion pieces you need to stay trendy this season

It’s a new year and a new month, the best time to upgrade your style and give yourself a new look. Though the past two years have made us stay home and find comfort in cosy casuals, let this be the year where you bring out the fancy fashionista in you. Here we have listed 5 trendy pieces that are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe who wishes to upgrade their style and want to sync with the trends of the season.

Corset Tops

Corsets are now everywhere and have become one of the most loved trends among Bollywood celebrities after tie-dyed numbers. It has trickled across the globe, becoming a must-have fashion piece that instantly gives an envious shape to your body and emphasises your curves perfectly. This pretty pink corset top with sheer sleeves is an enchanting piece that you can team up with your jeans, mini skirts or shorts.

Shimmery Dress

Festivities and parties call for outfits that vibe the celebration mode with all the glitz and glam. Shimmery outfits are the ones that are rising in trend and adorned by everyone who loves to look hot and snazzy at a party. In the eye-grabbing red colour and with a frilled hemline, this glittery dress is a winning choice to make a statement and stand out from the crowd.

Ripped Jeans

Youth’s craze for ripped jeans is a never-ending tale. Though few of our desi parents aren’t a fan of this distressed denim look, the trickled-up trend is a classic street core look that makes anyone look in style and trendy. Team it up with your favourite chunky sneakers to cut the picture-perfect!

Front Ruched Crop Top

While crop tops have always been in fashion its different style variations of it that become trending and this time it’s the front ruched design. Elevating the sensuous factor along with its cuteness, these crop tops can be worn anywhere with a floral print skirt, denim shorts or skinny jeans. It’ll definitely make you look young and stylish with its minimal elegance.

Tassel Dress

From Shanaya Kapoor to Nora Fatehi, the tinsel town is obsessed with tassel dresses recently and we are all in for it! Tassels create movement and bring back the 70’s disco vibes with its hippie nature. A tassel dress is a must-have to slay any party in style.

