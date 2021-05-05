5 Tips to make the perfect whipped cream at home

Want to make the perfect whipped cream at home? Follow these simple tips and tricks to make a whipped cream of just the right texture, taste and consistency.

Whipped cream is heavy cream that has been whipped until it becomes light and fluffy. When the cream is whipped, it becomes fluffy and roughly doubled in volume. It is absolutely delicious to eat and goes well with a lot of things including pies, sundaes and cakes. This delicious cream can be at home easily and quickly.

But while making it at home, it is easy to make the cream grainy or too thin or too sweet. So there are a few tips to keep in mind while making this simple-looking but tricky-to-make cream. Read on to know the tips and tricks to make the perfect whipped cream at home.

1. To make the whipped cream, use a chilled metal bowl along with a standing mixer or electric beater or whisk. Make sure the bowl is large enough, as the volume of the cream increases quite a bit when it is whipped.

2. Once the cream begins to thicken, add the sugar or any flavourings that you want to add. Use powdered sugar instead of granulated one for sweetening the cream as finer and powdered sugar mixes easily. You can also add a drop of vanilla extract to make the cream scented.

3. Once you have added the flavourings and the sugar, increase the speed of the mixer to properly incorporate it into the cream. Whip the cream until soft peaks that are not too firm, begin to form in the cream.

4. Resist the temptation to use the cream as soon as it has been made. Place the whipped cream in the refrigerator for a few hours to make it ready for use.

5. To ensure just the perfect taste, texture and consistency, don’t be in a rush to make the cream. Chill the cream before using it to make the whipped cream and make sure to keep it in the refrigerator once it is made.

Credits :Pexels

