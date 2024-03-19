Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar-Atlee win Best Director Jury and Popular

The third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is underway and the star-studded event for the third time is taking place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The Pinkvilla awards have gained global recognition, attracting nearly 1 billion viewers for each of its previous shows. As we move ahead, the winners for the Best Director Popular and Jury are announced, check out the winners here!

Atlee wins Best Director Popular

Atlee won the Best Director Popular accolade for Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. With a strong presence in the South Indian film industry, Atlee ventured into Hindi cinema with Jawan, swiftly earning recognition and acclaim. His remarkable debut in Bollywood proved to be a blockbuster hit with Jawan becoming the highest Hindi grossing movie, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Karan Johar wins Best Director Jury

Karan Johar clinched the Best Director Jury Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. This milestone coincides with his 25 years as a director in Bollywood, a journey that began with the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Pinkvilla also commemorated his 25 years of legacy in the industry.

