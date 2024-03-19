Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar-Atlee win Best Director Jury and Popular
Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are underway and the winners for Best Director Popular and Jury are announce. Check out the winners here!
The third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is underway and the star-studded event for the third time is taking place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The Pinkvilla awards have gained global recognition, attracting nearly 1 billion viewers for each of its previous shows. As we move ahead, the winners for the Best Director Popular and Jury are announced, check out the winners here!
Atlee wins Best Director Popular
Atlee won the Best Director Popular accolade for Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. With a strong presence in the South Indian film industry, Atlee ventured into Hindi cinema with Jawan, swiftly earning recognition and acclaim. His remarkable debut in Bollywood proved to be a blockbuster hit with Jawan becoming the highest Hindi grossing movie, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.
Karan Johar wins Best Director Jury
Karan Johar clinched the Best Director Jury Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. This milestone coincides with his 25 years as a director in Bollywood, a journey that began with the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Pinkvilla also commemorated his 25 years of legacy in the industry.
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner