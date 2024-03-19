Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bawaal's Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor bag Best Actor Male-Female OTT Popular Choice
The much-awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is here and the winners of Best Actor Male and Female OTT Popular Choice are announced. Have a look!
The much-awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is finally here. The star-studded third edition took place on March 18 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Several celebrities graced the event to make the awards show a grand one. In this article, we will inform you of the winners of Best Actor Male and Female OTT Popular Choice.
Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Winners of Best Actor Male and Female OTT Popular Choice
At the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, the winner of Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice is none other than Varun Dhawan. At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor is named the winner of Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice. Both of them bagged the prestigious awards for their film Bawaal.
Nominees for Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice
The nominees for the Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice were Varun Dhawan (Bawaal), R. Madhavan (The Railway Men), Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Aditya Roy Kapur (The Night Manager), Adarsh Gourav (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai), and Kay Kay Menon (The Railway Men).
Nominees for Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice
On the other hand, the nominees for the Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice were Sushmita Sen (Taali), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan), Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven 2), Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), Tara Sutaria (Apurva), and Karishma Tanna (Scoop).
