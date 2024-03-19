Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ranbir Kapoor-Kiara Advani win Best Actor Male and Female Popular Choice
Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani were honored in the Best Actor Male and Female Popular category in a feature film at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.
After two successful editions, the euphoria around the third eagerly awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards has been all the more high. The grand star-studded extravaganza took place at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Ever since the nominations went live for the different awards categories, our viewers have been awaiting the results. The one category that had everyone’s eyes was the Best Actor Male and Female Popular category in a feature film, which has been clinched by Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani for the movie Animal and Satyaprem Ki Katha respectively.
Ranbir Kapoor clinches Best Actor Male Popular Choice at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards
The grand evening was a spectacle to behold for it witnessed TRENDS Walk Of Fame graced by notable personalities from cinema as they joined to honor the best in cinema. The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards for Best Actor in Male category was awarded to Ranbir Kapoor for his exceptional performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.
It is worth mentioning that the competition was tough among all the nominees including Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan), Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Sunny Deol (Gadar 2), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur) and Kartik Aaryan (Satyaprem Ki Kahaani).
Kiara Advani clinches Best Actor Female Popular Choice at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards
In addition to this, the highly regarded audience chose Kiara Advani as their popular choice in the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards for Best Actor in Female category for her captivating screen presence in Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan.
Kiara Advani emerged as the winner after giving a tough fight to Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Nayanthara (Jawan) and Shraddha Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) in the nominations.
