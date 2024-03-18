Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards: When Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and more danced on Nach Punjaabban

As we gear up for the exciting third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, which is set to take place in three days. The much-awaited star-studded event for the third time will take place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. While we wait for the awards, lets take a look at one of the most viral moments from the 1st edition of the awards show.

Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan more dance to Naach Punjaabban

At the 1st edition of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icon Awards, celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Radhika Madan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra and others captivated audiences with their rendition of the most viral hook step from The Punjaabban Song featured in the movie Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Take a look:

About Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icon Awards

Since 2022, the Pinkvilla awards have gained global recognition, attracting nearly 1 billion viewers for each of its previous shows. Over the years, top-notch celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and many others have graced the occasion. As we approach the next edition, Pinkvilla is determined to exceed expectations. This time around, they're rolling out a fresh format and anticipating an even warmer reception, with a special focus on celebrating excellence in the art of filmmaking.

In an industry where excellence is the name of the game, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons awards aim to stand out as a guiding light, spotlighting the very best talent in the entertainment realm.

