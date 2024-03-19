Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bobby Deol, Varun-Arjun's twisted Jamal Kudu dance to Shraddha Kapoor's pizza party; TOP 11 viral moments

The eagerly awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 showcased a stunning lineup of celebrities. This prestigious occasion, dedicated to honoring outstanding achievements in cinema, took place on March 18. The star-studded event welcomed a multitude of Bollywood stars, and we were lucky enough to witness some of the memorable moments from this glamorous evening.

Take a look at some of the viral moments from Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards Here

Watch Shilpa Shetty fix Bobby Deol's hair

A video from the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards is gaining widespread attention. Amidst the glamorous event, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted fixing Bobby Deol's hair, and it's captivating audiences everywhere. This adorable moment has captured our hearts, and we can't help but adore it.

Take a look:

Disha Patani is flattered by Arjun Kapoor's beard game

At the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, there's a video making the rounds. It shows Disha Patani touching Arjun Kapoor's beard, and it seems like she's quite impressed by it. This moment has caught the attention of many.

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor joins paps for pizza party

Our beloved Marathi Mulgi, Shraddha Kapoor, melted hearts online when she joined the paparazzi for a pizza party at the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. Her down-to-earth gesture charmed everyone, showcasing her relatable and fun-loving side amidst the glitz and glamour of the event.

Take a look:

Lord Bobby dances to Jamal Kudu with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Bobby Deol, who captured hearts with his performance in the Animal movie, delighted everyone by dancing to the famous track Jamal Kudu at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. Actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor also joined him in recreating the iconic scene. All hail to the incredible Bobby Deol!

Take a look:

Vedang Raina is all smiles after his 'Khushi' moment

Vedang Raina made an appearance at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, where host Neha Dhupia teased him, asking, Khushi hori hai apko yaha aakey? (Are you happy to be here?) Vedang blushed in response. Reportedly, there are rumors about Vedang Raina dating Khushi Kapoor, which might explain his adorable reaction.

Take a look:

Jug Jug Jeeyo 2 and Gadar 3 announcement

Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan took the stage at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icon Awards, where Maniesh Paul joined them to announce the upcoming sequel to Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma went on stage to receive a special award for his outstanding contribution to cinema with Gadar and Gadar 2. When the host Sophie Choudry stated that we will be waiting for part 3 of the film, Sharma announced that Gadar 3 will come in 2026. He said, “Aaegi part 3 bhi aaegi 2026 me bol k jaa raha hu.”

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol share warm hug

The dynamic duo, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol, crossed paths at the Trends Walk of Fame during the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. With smiles on their faces, the two happily posed for the paparazzi, showcasing their camaraderie and adding excitement to the event.

Take a look:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff greet each other

Old friends Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had a chance encounter at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. Though the moment may have started off a bit awkwardly, the duo exchanged warm greetings and shared a heartfelt hug, rekindling their bond amidst the glitz and glamour of the event.

Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor talks about Rihanna

While accepting an award at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, Janhvi Kapoor shared an interesting anecdote about meeting Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. She revealed that they had a long conversation, giving a glimpse into the star-studded affair and the unexpected connections that can occur at such events.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor vibing together

Amidst the glitz and glamour Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday were captured having the IT moment at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, The actresses were seen enjoying the night to the fullest.

Take a look:

Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul recreate Animal's iconic scene

Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul recreated the iconic scene from Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal, and we're absolutely certain that you'll love it! Their playful homage to the memorable moment adds a delightful touch to the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.

Take a look:

