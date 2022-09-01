4 Ways to remove brain fog and enhance your memory

Do you occasionally have a sense of disorientation, confusion, or loss of concentration? The majority of people have encountered mental or brain fog. It's frequently described as having a hazy head. And it can be stressful, causing a mental veil of tension that may cause you to hurriedly surf the internet for insignificant answers and check your schedule for daily mundane duties. The excellent thing is that it is frequently just transient, and with the appropriate lifestyle adjustments, you can get your brain back on course.

Here we bring you 4 activities and ways that can help you remove brain fog and boost your memory.

1. Get a sound sleep

Stress levels might rise as a result of poor sleeping patterns, and the brain's ability to relax and recuperate is also hampered. You lose brain cells every day, but you also have the chance to grow new ones every night if you get enough good, sound sleep. Your body and brain need sleep to rid itself of harmful toxins that might cause brain fog.

2. Train your brain

Playing brain games is a great way to improve memory, especially for elderly folks. Your brain lives longer if you keep it engaged. Trying new things in novel ways seems to help maintain neural pathways and cells. New brain cells could even be created. In essence, switching up your routine can aid in maintaining cognitive performance. For additional brain exercise, you can try sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, and word games.

3. Take a walk

Your overall health benefits greatly from taking a regular stroll. In addition, walking has been shown to have a variety of positive effects on mental health, including relieving stress, eliminating brain fog, and improving problem-solving speed. Walking increases blood flow to the brain, which has been associated with enhanced memory, decreased risk of cognitive impairment, and higher brain ability.

4. Modify your diet

Strangely enough, one of the main reasons for brain fog is poor gut health. Your diet has an impact on how well your brain functions and can enhance some mental abilities like memory and concentration. Several foodstuffs, including fatty fish, blueberries, coffee, and turmeric, are thought to enhance memory and support healthy brain function.

No matter how you've previously cared for your brain, you can enhance your intelligence and memory while also slowing brain ageing. You may clear your mind and sharpen your memory by putting these useful suggestions into practice.

Also Read: 4 Ways to get rid of rigid love handles