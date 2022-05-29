6 Foods to reduce stress and nourish your body

Today, we can safely say that the stress in our lives is increasing exponentially and we find ways to relieve the stress, perhaps by indulging in hobbies or spending time with our friends and family. However, there are some healthy and nutritious food items that you can have to relieve stress and the severity of depression. Below are the 6 food items that Dr Archana Batra, a Dietitian nutritionist, Physiotherapist advises to reduce stress by decreasing your cortisol levels--associated with your sleep cycles, inflammation, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure, while adding nourishment to your body as well.



Chamomile Tea



There have been proofs that state the medicinal advantages of chamomile, like the visible decrease in stress and promotion of deep sleep in the individual. A warm cup of chamomile tea provides a soothing effect that relaxes your nerves and untightens the stress knots in your body. Chamomile tea has shown relaxing effects on period cramps and aches, and treats several digestive issues like nausea and bloating. It has anti-inflammatory effects that can help you with stomach aches and diarrhea.





Parsley



Parsley is enriched with antioxidants and vitamin K that helps in clotting of blood when there’s a bruise or a cut on the skin, and also contributes to bone density. Parsley is also rich in vitamin C that reduces oxidative stress and curbs mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. Antioxidants reduce the risk of chronic diseases like some cancers and relax muscles. Parsley leaves can easily be incorporated into your diet by adding them to salads and soups. You can also enjoy a warm cup of parsley tea.



Blueberries



Berries are rich in flavonoid antioxidants and phytonutrients that help in reducing stress and anxiety. Antioxidants present in blueberries fight the extra cholesterol that gets oxidized eventually in our bodies. A control in cholesterol levels makes sure that you are not prone to heart diseases. Blueberries also help in maintaining blood pressure levels and protect cardiovascular health. It helps increase nitric oxide production which reduces the pressure in blood vessels and relaxes muscles. Thus, also reducing the risk of diabetes.



Omega-3



Omega-3 is an essential nutrient in preventing and managing many heart diseases. It also lowers blood pressure, inflammation, and abnormal heart rate. Omega-3 has also been found effective in reducing the effects of depression and stress in people. The most efficient way to intake omega-3 is through fatty fish, but in case you are a vegan or a vegetarian, there are ample other supplements that you can opt for like avocados, flax seeds, chia seeds, olive oil, walnuts, and soybean.





Sweet potatoes



Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamin B and C, calcium, iron, and magnesium. It promotes a healthy digestive system and builds immunity to fight against various diseases. Sweet potatoes are also beneficial for your eyes. They are also a good source of carbohydrates in our body, so when you feel like stress-eating or loading up on carbs or sweets, you can opt for sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are a healthy way to fill your stomach and the fibers present in them ensure a slow and steady breakdown of the starch present in them so you feel full for a longer period and do not end up snacking or munching processed food.



Dark chocolate



If you have a sweet tooth or are suddenly in immense craving for something sweet, make dark chocolate your go-to sweet. Many people experience an urge to eat under a great deal of stress and they end up consuming candies and chips that add unnecessary calories to their body. Dark chocolate is well-known for its antioxidant characteristics and stress reduction. Combining a small portion of dark chocolate in your day, say 50-60 grams, can help you tremendously with your anxiety, boost memory, and improve blood flow in your blood vessels to help keep your blood pressure in check.

The best way to control your stress level is by maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, essential fats, and lean meats like fish and poultry. The foods that are anti-inflammatory help you relax your nerves and muscles and reduce cortisol levels in your body. Stress can also be managed by following a healthy lifestyle and prioritizing the events that happen and are going to happen in your life.

Also Read: Celiac Disease Diet: Expert explains how to go Gluten-free safely