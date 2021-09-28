EXCLUSIVE: 5 Breastfeeding myths busted by an expert

A mother is never off-duty. Many of you would agree with us on this. Be it changing the baby’s diapers, feeding him/her, putting them to sleep, or even helping them have a burp, a mother has to do all this, that too with a smile, despite being tied-up all day. Add to this, the usual household chores, taking care of the family members and whatnot.

It is a tough deal. More so, if you are a breastfeeding mother. Why, you ask? You will get to hear all sorts of misinformation, from sagging breasts to eating bland foods, that you will be forced to believe. The result? No matter how hard you try to not fall for these, they will get you at some point of time.

Dr. Gandhali Deorukhkar, Consultant Gynaecologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, busts a few and shows the right path.

Myth 1: Breastfeeding is a reliable form of birth control

Fact: Even if you exclusively breastfeed, ovulation and chance of becoming pregnant start after 3 months of delivery. So, consult before that for contraception.

Myth 2: You should not nurse if you have blocked ducts

Fact: Best way to treat blocked duct is to nurse as often as you can to prevent infections. Besides frequent nursing, apply hot fomentation before nursing. If you develop an infection, consult your gynaecologist.

Myth3: Your breast will forever sag after breastfeeding

Fact: The breast often doubles in weight during pregnancy. Whether or not you breastfeed, increase in breast size during pregnancy puts extra stress on the ligaments that support the breast and more stress equals extra sagging. Your age, BMI, pre pregnancy bra size, all affect how likely your breasts will drop.

Myth 4: Mother must eat only bland foods and not gassy food while breastfeeding

Fact: By the time the foods you eat have been digested and used to make breast milk, the potentially upsetting elements have been broken down and should not affect your baby at all, i.e. if you eat cabbage or broccoli, it is unlikely that it will make your baby gassy. Do not change your feeding habits. Keep yourself well hydrated.

Myth 5: Drinking dark beer will help increase your milk supply

Fact: There’s no evidence to back this up. In fact, drinking too much alcohol can reduce your prolactin level. This is the hormone that helps you make the amount of milk you make. According to the World Health Organization, not drinking alcohol is safest for breastfeeding moms.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: 5 Myths about newborns and unborn that mothers shouldn’t fall for