Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day: Myths and facts about the causes of miscarriage

There are several myths regarding the causes of miscarriage and people tend to believe most of them. This can cause severe problems later, so it’s better to know the real facts.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is observed every year on October 15 for the remembrance of pregnancy and infant loss. This day is not only limited to the remembrance of miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a newborn, but it is also observed to increase awareness about miscarriage among people.

There are numerous myths regarding the causes of miscarriage. So, this day focusses on the myths and facts of the causes of miscarriage.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 2020: Myths of the causes of miscarriage

Video display terminals

Often people think that extreme use of video display terminals can cause miscarriage amongst pregnant women. But recent researches didn’t find any relevant connection between these two. But it has been found that some biological effects associated with electromagnetic fields may cause miscarriage, but it needs more research.

Elective abortion

There is a belief that women who had an elective abortion earlier are prone to miscarriage next time. But the evidence is mixed and there is no clear connection between them. But a recent study showed that elective abortion has nothing to do with miscarriage in women.

Stress

There are several studies and researches that tried to see the link between stress and miscarriage. People believe that stress during pregnancy can cause miscarriage. But those studies have still not been able to find a clear-cut connection between these two. However, minor stress cannot cause miscarriage, but major level stress can increase the risk of it. People should always be aware of it and learn stress management techniques.

Aspirin

Taking aspirin during pregnancy can cause miscarriage. This is again a myth as studies couldn’t find any link between them. On the contrary, some doctors prescribe low-dosage aspirin to women for treating recurrent miscarriage. Antiphospholipid syndrome is a type of clotting disorder and aspirin can reduce the risk of miscarriage due to this. But there are some alternative medications also, so you should ask your gynaec about it.

Birth control pills

There is no evidence that birth control pills can cause miscarriage or can increase the risk of miscarriage. However, its always advised to consult the doctor before taking the pills.

You cannot breastfeed if you are pregnant

It is clearly a myth that says you cannot breastfeed when you are pregnant. If you want to do it, you can as it will cause no harm to the developing baby.

Strenuous exercises are not allowed

Studies found no evidence between strenuous exercises and miscarriage. Rather, doctors always advice to do some kind of physical activity during pregnancy. However, light and moderate exercises should be done keeping the heart rate on the safe side.

Hot bath

Using hot tub during pregnancy is not recommended as it increases your body temperature which can be harmful to the abdomen. But if you want to take it, make sure you don’t allow your body temperature to exceed 101 degrees F. Set it with low temperature and spend not more than 10 minutes in it.

Having sex causes miscarriage

Sex cannot even trigger labour pain in full-term pregnancy. So, you cannot have a miscarriage due to it. But there are some exceptions with women who have placenta previa and cervical insufficiency. So, it’s safe to consult your doctor about it.

Obesity

There is no connection found between obesity and miscarriage. However, it is always recommended to maintain a healthy weight.

Also Read: Significance of self screening in early detection of Breast Cancer explained by Dr Chandrani Mallik

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×