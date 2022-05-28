World Blood Cancer Day: Foods you must restrict to reduce the risk of blood cancer

World blood cancer day is celebrated on 28th May every year. The day is intended to raise awareness about this life-threatening health ailment by encouraging citizens to prioritise their health to decrease the risk of blood cancer. The theme of blood cancer day 2022 is “Close the care gap” and it further acknowledges that to treat cancer most effectively, it is extremely vital to go through the process of early screening, early detection, treatment and palliative care. Blood cancer distresses your blood cells and it is one of the leading conditions that is affecting a large number of the population late. Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma are the three major types of blood cancer that are seen in people of different age groups. It is said that a bad diet and lifestyle play a significant role in dragging you towards the risk of blood cancer and various other health glitches. Consumption of certain foods over the long haul can lead to cancer.

Read on to know about the foods you must restrict to reduce the risk of blood cancer.

Deeply fried food items

Cooking starch-rich foods at high temperatures results in formulating a compound known as acrylamide. This usually happened during the process of deep-frying. Acrylamide is carcinogenic in nature and high consumption of these compounds can easily take a toll on DNA while leading to a variety of health conditions including obesity and type 2 diabetes. It can even increase oxidative stress in the body, leading to high inflammation while increasing the risk of blood cancer. Make sure to not overcook the meals and swap to healthier cooking techniques like baking, roasting or toasting for a healthy beginning.

Alcohol

Regular consumption of alcohol and smoking puts you at a higher risk of blood cancer. When your body metabolises alcohol, it brings out a harmful compound known as acetaldehyde that can easily put distress on your DNA while taking you towards the path of blood cancer. Not only blood cancer, excessive intake of alcohol even puts you close to the liver, breast, oesophageal and colorectal cancer. On this World blood cancer day, take a pledge to decrease your alcohol intake and even if you are consuming it occasionally, follow the healthy practices to reduce its effects on the body.

Processed food items

Processed food items only contain null nutrients and are high in sodium, additives and preservatives that only harm your body in multiple ways. High in unhealthy carbs, fats, and hydrogenated oils that can hamper the flexibility and structure of your cell membranes while putting you through a high risk of blood cancer. Do ditch these food items and rely more on seasonal, natural and fresh produce to keep yourself all hale and hearty.

Microwave popcorn

The quick preparation quality of microwave popcorns might entice you but let us tell you that the bag of these popcorns contains the linings of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) that bears carcinogenic substances and can disrupt your cellular metabolic processes. The best way to consume popcorn is by cooking it at home with natural ingredients.

Carbonated drinks

Sugar-laden drinks, sodas, sports drinks or carbonated fizzy drinks are filled with artificial sweeteners trans fats and saturated fats that will only satiate your body for a while but definitely make you more dehydrated afterwards. Regular consumption of these drinks leads to weight gain and multiple other health complications as they provide zero nutrition and plenty of calories. Swap to homemade lemon water, coconut water, sugarcane juice or unstrained vegetable juices for good health.

