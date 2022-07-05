5 Living room rugs ideas to enhance the appearance of your space instantly

It is said that home is where the heart is! We all want to uncurl on our favourite couch or bed after a long hectic day to relax and unwind. Undoubtedly, family members make a house home but interiors also play a vital role in it. Right from adjusting a few elements from time to time is a great way to alter the interior of your home while making the surroundings more cosy, happy and vibrant. When it comes to a cosy space, rugs are the best option. Sprucing up the space by incorporating a few rugs makes your home looks warm and comfortable. Right from bold patterns to vivid colours, different rugs suit the different interiors. Here we bring you 5 different types of rugs that will blend well in every space and make your home a warmer and comfier place.

Shaggy rugs

Shaggy rugs have the softest and comfiest material and it comes in varied patterns that can blend well in any surrounding. These sit comfortably on your floor and walking barefoot on them is absolutely heavenly. Choose a warm-coloured shaggy rug and place it under your couch to indulge in ultimate comfort.

Jute and bamboo rugs

Jute and bamboo rugs are gaining much limelight in the home décor area. These look chic, elegant, and sophisticated and bring a coastal vibe to any living room. Their textures, skin and affordability add up to their beauty, making them a perfect addition in spaces where large rugs are required.

Vintage rugs

Vintages are making their way back into the interiors. Vintage rugs that have multiple patterns and soft material with some trinkets on the sides not only incorporate an old-world charm in the living room but will also make the room look cosy, compact and ideal for relaxation. Roll out on these ethnic-inspired printed rugs to bring in the nostalgia and old memories.

Area rugs

Area rugs are those rugs that are not too long or broad and only cover a part of the floor. These can be placed right in front of your couch or in the corners to cover the boring nooks while bringing a splash of colours and warmth to the surroundings.

Dhurrie

Dhurries are generally long, flat handwoven carpets that are very durable and come in a variety of colours. These are perfect to bring boho vibes to your house. If your home has contemporary and lively décor elements then these can blend in well. Moreover, Dhurrie is reversible and quick to clean which makes them a perfect add-on to a living room.

