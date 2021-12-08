Playing the Secret Santa game? Here are 6 Christmas gifting ideas that your friends will love
As December begins and Christmasy vibes kick in, the most amazing game that you play with your friends is the Secret Santa where each one gets tasks and dares from their ‘Secret Santa’ who unveils themselves on the day of Christmas with an exciting gift. It’s an unspoken rule that a gift must always be something happy, useful and something your friend will love. We have handpicked 6 such amazing products that are on great deals from Amazon.
Roast Ground Coffee Packet
If your friend is a sucker for coffee from Starbucks all day every day, this coffee packet with medium roasted coffee beans will surely make him/her happy. What’s happier than a cup of coffee this winter?
Pea Tea
The delicious blue tea is a healthy product that your chai lover friend can use. It has properties that nourish hair follicles, promote hair growth, prevent greying of hair and reduce hair fall.
Tarot Cards
Yet another surprising gift that can spruce up the cheerfulness of the season is this tarot card set that even beginners can use to do futuristic readings for family and friends.
Wall Hanging
The iconic painting of Van Gogh's Starry Night is something one can’t stop admiring. This canvas art can be an excellent home decor gift for your artistic friend who loves exquisite creations.
Tunnel Desk Light
This tunnel light with its trippy design can add a little magic to any room! Every time you flick the switch on, watch with childlike fascination as a mini galaxy of never-ending stars burst to life.
Moon Lamp
This multi-purpose moon lamp that also works as a humidifier has colour-changing properties to turn the vibe of your room warm or cool. This is a pretty useful gifting item that one can use on a daily basis.
Also Read: Wondering where vanilla flavoring comes from? Read on to find out