Wall Painting Tips: 7 colours that make your home look dynamic

Your home is the place where you spend most of your time and you will certainly want to keep the vibes encouraging and positive in there. A simple paint job could help breathe re-energized life into your living home. Painting is an effective and simple way to change the atmosphere within your house. The fresh coat of paint could either inoculate much-needed energy into an otherwise dull environment or establish some relaxation and peace within the household.

When you want to make a change in your home and be playful with colours, it is important to know the colour psychology as few of them are cool, calm and relaxing while the others may be vibrant, lively and energetic. Whether it is for the bedroom, kitchen or the living room, it is always advisable to plan and make a worthy choice on this matter.

Wall Painting Tips: Check out some tips that can guide you in repainting your home:

1. Mint Green

You can certainly make your living room or master bedroom look like a pleasant tropical haven with this fresh colour. You can stretch the shade all the way up to high beams in the living area and observe the amazing transformation yourself. The colour inclines to change depending on the way light hits it and you can opt for changing between sharp mint green for a livelier look and easy seafoam green for a tranquil feel.

2. Navy blue

This moody and delicate colour works wonderfully in almost any room while at the same time can be successfully incorporated into décor style. A coat of fresh navy-blue paint will surely do miracles. A bright navy-blue wall will be the perfect complement to unique furniture marked by unique designs and geometric shapes. The rest of the room can be kept simple with a white bedspread and a white door frame.

3. Living coral

Living coral, a peachy pink shade is as persuasive as it is stunning when used the right way. The challenge and the fun lies in seamlessly integrating it to use it to the advantage. For e.g. if you are looking at creating that serene and calm retreat for your bedroom to infuse and positive energy without overwhelming it, balance it with fresh yellow, whites and a dash of golden to give a fresh and invigorating feeling. It can be done rightly with the furniture and décor-options available in form of duvet, bed sheets, artwork and rugs and cabinets to adore.

4. Dark Grey

The incorporation of calm, windy and warm characters enable in striking the perfect balance in your living areas, dining areas and the master bedroom. Even though this palette is relatively understated, the added feel you get from linen benefits in toning down the sophistication of grey walls. Accompanying this colour with a bold, lively coral shade, also helps in cheering up the ambiance.

5. Pink

Powerful and eye-catching, the neon pink or hot pink is a shade which when used is certainly a bold choice that can be paid off simply. Effectually complementing the bold shade to accentuate the old-style furniture makes it more enduring. You can excellently make use of it to highlight your foyer for a warm, pleasing and an impossible-to-forget entryway.

6. Red

Red symbolizes courage, love and passion. It is a shade that radiates warmth and draws attention. It also has an expressive impact thus making it the most ideal option for a living room.

7. Orange

Orange reflects a healthy social environment and rejuvenates the mind and body. Painting the entire display wall Orange gives the ambient brightness and sparkle to your space. The effect is easier if there are high ceilings and big windows in the room. It can also be combined with other accent colors in order to embellish objects and accessories in complementary colors such as green.

You can achieve different results and feelings through harmonious combinations in colours which also helps to bring out your creative side. With the right colours and the right know-how, you can easily rejuvenate and refresh your home and turn it into something completely new!

By Mr. Hemil Parikh, Founder, Elysium Abodes LLP

