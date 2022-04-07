3 Signs you are losing the spark in your relationship

Most partnerships go through several stages. But that doesn't mean that after the early honeymoon period when we're riding that biological high of love, relationships should become dull or passionless. Whether your relationship has lost its lustre, take an honest look at it to see if something needs to change.

Here are 3 warning signs that your partner is losing interest in the relationship.

1. You are spending less time together

You may have a busy schedule or require time alone from time to time, but spending time with your partner is essential for staying connected to them. You don't have to spend a lot of money on expensive dinners. Even just sitting down and talking about your day is an excellent approach to sharing your feelings and learning about your partner's thoughts.

2. You are not spending enough quality time apart

Even if you're a couple, you need time and space to pursue the things that nourish you as individuals. You are less desirable to your lover if you are not being true to yourself. It's easy to put your deeper wants aside for the sake of your relationship, but soul nourishment and things that make your heart sing bring you deep fulfilment. When you are reinvigorated, you restore the juiciness of your relationship.

3. You are avoiding reaching conclusions

If you've given up on solving difficulties, it's a sign that you don't care enough about each other to try to make things better. Unresolved disagreement might lead us to assume that our love has been lost when, in fact, it has been buried behind wrath and resentment. You can't construct a sturdy house on a shaky foundation, so don't expect to have a happy relationship if you don't spend time working on your issues.

The basic line is that you have complete control over your relationship. It is entirely possible to remain in a relationship for decades and still have simmering desires. How do you want your relationship to be perceived? What are you prepared to sacrifice to get there?

