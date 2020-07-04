7 sure shot signs he is insecure in the relationship

Feeling insecure in a relationship is not uncommon. But it’s a concern if that insecurity becomes too hard to handle. Here are the signs that tell you if he is insecure or just concerned.

One of the signs of a healthy relationship is both partners feel secure. Insecurity in a relationship will not only hamper your bond with your significant other, but it takes a toll on your life as well. Feeling insecure can alter your perception of how you look at things in your relationship, making you feel sad or even depressed. A person feels insecure when they think that something is not right in the relationship. But sometimes it is self-doubt and lack of confidence in yourself that makes you to feel insecure.

Living with an insecure man is not only hard work but can be a devastating experience as well. The feeling of being under a suspicious eye even when you did nothing to deserve the ill-treatment makes it difficult for you to stay in the relationship for longer. While you might work hard to jump through hoops to make it work, but it can get frustrating and overwhelming to contain. If you are not sure if your man is insecure or just going through a tough time, here is something that will help you.

Here are the signs that your man is insecure in the relationship.

1- He questions your motives even when you do everything you can to set things straight and make it work. He doesn’t acknowledge your efforts either.

2- He is quick to accuse you of things you never said or did. He never tries to reason with you and thinks that you have a hidden agenda.

3- Instead of listening and understanding you, he is more concerned about how you treat him. He expects you to know how he feels without uttering a word.

4- He keeps a track on every phone call and text you receive, or where you go and what are you doing. Showing concern is okay in a relationship, but keeping tabs on everything you do is unhealthy for both the partners.

5- When in an argument, he always finds a way to twist your words and use it against you. He somehow manages to find all fault in you rather than taking responsibility for his actions.

6- He gets extremely jealous when you hang out with your friends. So, you get anxious every time you meet them or feel forced to cut back on the time you spend with people other than your partner.

7- He thinks you don’t appreciate the efforts he puts in the relationship. It should not be a concern if he does that once in a while, but if it is becoming a part of his behaviour, then chances are he is too insecure to be in a relationship with you.

