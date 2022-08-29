What not to do while meeting your boyfriend’s parents for the first time

Nothing can quite arrival the nerves you feel when you meet your prospective in laws for the first time. So, whether your boyfriend has offered to have you meet his parents casually over dinner or whether things are serious and you are looking at getting introduced to his family as a way to take your relationship to the next level; this can be an important evening. Almost everyone is aware of the cardinal rules of meeting your partner’s parents, such as not discussing political beliefs, avoiding talking about religion and trigger subjects. Yet, you must read about some other things that you must not do during this visit.

Do not continue a fight with your boyfriend

Fights and disagreements are normal between a couple and every relationship. So, it is quite likely that the pressure created due to this impending event has caused you to have a spat with your mate. But you must remember to bury the hatchet before you arrive on his doorstep, because if you continue to sulk while you meet his parents, they will notice you giving their son the cold shoulder. This may not go down well with them, so it is best to resume your conversation about the disagreement after this meeting.

Don’t insinuate that you know him better than his family

Public display of affection is not the only thing you must avoid when you meet his parents. You must be careful not to insinuate that you know him inside out, or that you may understand him better than his parents. This is because you need his family on your side. They should not feel alienated or accept that you are making assumptions about their son and leaving them out in the cold.

Avoid white lies

You want to make a good impression as their opinion of you matters to you. While this is a good thing, you must avoid the temptation to embellish the truth about yourself so that you come across more worldly or wise. You may wish to exaggerate your achievements both academic and extracurricular, to make it seem like you are quite the catch for your mate. However, if your relationship works out, it is likely that they will find out the truth at some point, which will ruin your reputation and come across as a red flag.

