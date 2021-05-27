4 Zodiac signs that are two faced and treacherous

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs are manipulative, fake and two-faced. They can lie easily to people’s faces and have no qualms about being hypocritical.

People who are two-faced usually find it difficult to be real and honest. They have a habit of being hypocritical and fake and cannot for the life of them, be genuine! They seem friendly, harmless and nice on the face of it, but are cunning, manipulative and highly judgemental.

Two-faced people know how to lie perfectly without getting caught. They can’t keep it real and are fake, to say the least. According to astrology, there are 4 zodiac signs who are two-faced and who should thus, never be trusted. Have a look at the 4 zodiac signs below.

Gemini

Geminis are one of the fakest zodiac signs of them all. They come across as friendly and simplistic people who would never hurt a fly, but in reality, they are toxic and backstabbing beings who like spreading false rumours and gossiping about other people behind their backs.

Scorpio

Scorpios are highly ambitious people who will go to any lengths to achieve their goal. They thus, manipulate and trick people to get their work done without openly being the bad guy. They are two-faced because they don’t reveal their real intentions to people and pretend to be innocent and harmless.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians don’t like confrontation. They can’t deal with fights and thus, simply to avoid conflicts, become fake. They are people-pleasers and believe in giving fake compliments to people just to be in their good books.

Pisces

Pisces-born people have no ill will or malice in them, but they are still fake. The reason behind their fakeness is that they can’t criticise people on their face and thus, pretend to like things that they secretly hate. They can’t be upfront or mean to people’s faces and end up being fake and two-faced.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs to experience immense workload today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Share your comment ×