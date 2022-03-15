Aquarius to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who love to eat food in bed

There is something incredibly affable about foodies. You will probably find that you cannot hate someone who often goes out of their way to generously offer you food they have lovingly prepared or bought for you. Yet, people born under certain zodiac signs tend to have the maddening habit of consuming food in bed and littering the place with crumbs. Love it or hate it, you simply can’t improve their pesky habit. Take a look at who these signs are-

Gemini

Gemini are known for a lot of their attributes, but the one you probably fail to see is that they are major gastronomes. They adore having candy with a child-like wonder and this extends to gorging on spicy snacks or even some namkeen just before they doze off. Be it in their bedside table or even tucked away under their pillow, you will find their secret stash.

Pisces

Some Pisces are known to emotionally eat when they feel sad or even empty. This is probably why they have a generous stash of food hoarded by their bedside that they like to eat in bed. Perhaps while binge-watching their favorite rom-com, crying over heartbreak or even while reading a good book.

Aquarius

Probably the least annoying habit of Aquarius is that they always seem to have a snack handy. Be it a chocolate donut, a bag of chips or even some trail mix, you can count on them to have a snack close to their bed. They are the ones who love a midnight snack. Not all of them share their food willingly, so you may want to prepare to fight them for it!

Taurus

Everyone who loves a Taurus knows that they have a tendency to offer you food as a peace offering. If you’re a foodie, this is probably one of the reasons why you love Taurus. However, when they tend to chomp on nosh in bed, you may soon get annoyed with the frequency of bedtime snacking. As you’re sure to find lots of crumbs on your pillow!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

