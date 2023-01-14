Cancer to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Mysterious and Are a Pro at Concealing Their Feelings

Astrology can assist in revealing those cryptic personalities who can hide it all like an expert and are hard to predict.

We often come across people who aren’t comfortable sharing their emotions with everyone. They would prefer zipping their lips instead of speaking their heart out. Since they are not very good at communicating their emotions, they can be super challenging to deal with. Suppressing their feelings and creating an enigmatic personality safeguard them from showcasing their vulnerability. The combination of our astral elements and star signs governs how emotionally accessible we choose to make ourselves.

1. Cancer

Known for their restrictive demeanor, Crabs are undoubtedly the most secretive and covert zodiac sign on the astrological wheel. This cardinal water sign tends to hold their feelings close to their heart and seldom share them with anyone as they are afraid of getting hurt all the time. Prominent for their people-pleasing persona, Cancer born are super empathetic souls who do not like to offend or bother someone with their feelings, so choose to stay silent even if they are aching from inside.

2. Aries

Though they are outspoken and social from the outside, Aries born are soft as cushions from the inside, and they never reveal their true feelings to anyone. They are the ones who always want to depict their persona as someone very rigid and bold, so try to hold a mystery around them by never voicing their true sentiments.

3. Scorpio

Yet another zodiac sign whose heart and feelings are clandestine even to their soul mates. Scorpions hold profound and intense feelings but they never share their true self with anyone. Once guided wrong, their sentimental water can flow in multiple directions, leading to chaos and muddles, so they never let anyone meddle in their emotional state.

4. Capricorn

Capricorns are really hard to understand and read as they are a pro at playing up with their feelings and fleecing their unfathomable sentiments. They might seem amiable and social; however, the purposes and goals of their lives are totally bottled up, and they rarely share them with anyone.

Keeping the feelings all bottled up has its set of pros and cons. While it saves individuals from a roller coaster ride of emotions, it can also make the people feeble as they are unwilling to shout their sentiments out loud.



Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.