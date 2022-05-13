Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who always fall for their co-workers

Some of us look among our friends when trying to find our soulmate, while some consider dating apps or the online world of matrimony. Then there are others who don’t look very far and yet manage to find someone with common interests when they date their colleagues. While relationships at the workplace can be fraught with tension and may be downright illegal in some offices; they are still exceedingly thrilling. Today we look at zodiac signs who always fall for their co-workers.

Aries

Aries is a fire sign who has the incurable habit of attracting every individual they work with. Should their colleague be single, then you can rely on Aries to turn on the charm and woo them with fervour. Be it pampering them at team lunches, work retreats, dropping them home from work or doing something extra special for their birthday; Aries gets passionately involved too soon when they fall for a co-worker.

Gemini

A Gemini at work will try to assist every other member on their team and at the office along with doing their own tasks. They are also rather chatty, which helps them cosy up to superiors. These sociable habits also make them popular at work, so they often date a co-worker and may end up building a lasting bond such as marriage with someone from their workplace.

Leo

Leos love to be held in high regard by their colleagues and superiors at work. So, they dress to impress and aim to please with their incredible work ethic. This also makes them a highly alluring mate in the eyes of co-workers, so more often than not, they are wooed by fellow employees. This pleases the lion immensely, who can be a big flirt.

Pisces

Be it falling in love during coffee breaks at work or over sharing a smoke after a long day in the office, Pisces tend to bond with people they spend many hours with. This means they’re more likely to develop a relationship at work than on a dating app or by meeting someone through mutual friends. Their co-workers can look forward to an emotional and caring beau in a Pisces.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

