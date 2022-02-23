Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are extremely dramatic

If there’s one thing that most of the shy and introverts would hate is drama and the people who create it. It’s a no-brainer that handling such people can take a toll on your mind because you have to brace yourself for, of course, lots of drama at any and everything.

So, if you wonder what makes some people drama queens, it might just be their personality trait.

Here are a few zodiac signs who are extremely dramatic.

Pisces

We all know Leos are attention seekers but so are Pisces women. They love attention and wouldn’t spare any chance of creating drama because that would get them the much-needed attention. They will throw unnecessary tantrums and basically do all that it takes just for the sake of attracting a few eyeballs.

Virgo

Virgo women are also extremely ruthless and dramatic. For them, it’s only they who matter and if you try to dominate them, brace yourself for a drama-packed show. Virgos won’t take negativity from anyone, they believe in keeping to themselves and when they sense infringement of their privacy, creating drama is their go-to option.

Taurus

A Taurus also loves to create drama. It just happens to them and they don’t feel anything wrong about it. If they feel ignored or uninvited, they are most likely to create drama and earn the tag of drama queens.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius can, at times, be extremely dramatic. From making puppy faces to speaking like a child, Sagittarius would do anything to get the attention. They want things to go their way and if they don’t, they will be, of course, creating drama and making things difficult for others around them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

