Scorpio to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who fall in love with the body instead of the heart
Read on to find out more about people who adore the sensual body instead of the heart
We all know people who are just crazy about good physical shape and only compliment people on their physique. These people judge other beings just by their toned bodies and usually fall in love with their curves instead of their heart. Be it dating, friendship or relationship- such people only pick those who have great bodily contour since they are more inclined towards the idea of lust or show-offing the chiselled bodies of their close ones. Such people put physical intimacy in their life before anything else and just believe in casual flings or hook-ups with flawless build-ups. Emotional sentiments are something that is always found last on their list. Read on to find out more about people who adore the sensual body instead of the heart.
Scorpio
Scorpions are known for their dirty mind and sensual nature. For them, sexual intimacy is of utmost importance for they only choose people with splendid physiques and mostly disregard emotions. Scorpions are extremely selective and can go to any extreme just to pick up a partner with great bodies. People with this zodiac sign won’t mind building a relationship just to satisfy their longing need in bed. Emotional connection always comes later for them.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are known for their adventurous personality and they can’t be tied down to a single person or responsibilities. Sagittarius-born people always put sex over love and they can easily play games with your heart because they are never too serious for their relationships. They are very flirty and being a fire sign they want different varieties of fuels and sensuous bodies for the utmost satisfaction.
Aries
Aries-born people get bored with a single person and that is why they need different kinds of outstandingly carved bodies to satiate themselves. Always been in limelight for their highest sex drive, Aries always choose sexual intimacy before love. They don’t take a long time to get turned on and can make all the crazy efforts to make the love session more sensuous. Aries-born people are intense lovers and are not very affectionate or sentimental.
Taurus
People with this zodiac sign are all about sex-based fantasies and a hot, tall and dashing partner is what matters to them. They don’t even pay heed or effort to know about their partner’s likes or dislikes and once they are in a relationship they mostly prefer to fulfil their sexual fantasies instead of keeping things cosy and loving. Taureans adore different kinds of pleasure and are always ready to try new things in the bedroom. Because of their great appetite for sex, they keep their emotional rushes behind in a relationship.
Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.
